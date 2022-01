Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery over an altercation with a security guard at a Florida hotel in 2019. The musician and his son, Sean, entered guilty pleas to a misdemeanour count of “simple battery” but will not face jail, pay a fine nor go on probation. The judge withheld adjudication, which means the pair have not been formally convicted.

