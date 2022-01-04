Westside soccer standouts earn all-state honors
The all-state boys and girls soccer teams were announced last week, and Westside athletes were well-represented.
In all, eight Westside schools had players honored, including 14 girls and six boys from Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Tualatin and Sherwood schools.
Forest Grove and Jesuit led the way with four selections apiece, while Beaverton and Sunset garnered three, Tualatin two and Sherwood two, while Liberty and Mountainside each put a player on the esteemed list.
Jesuit selections included a first-teamer, senior midfielder Taylor Krueger, along with second-teamers, sophomore midfielder Abigail Cox and junior defenseman Eva Grunkemeier.
The Crusader girls were 13-2 overall and earned the state playoffs' No. 1 seed prior to an overtime loss to Forest Grove in the second round.
Forest Grove — which finished 12-3-3 overall — defeated West Salem, the aforementioned Crusaders and Sherwood in the state playoffs, and advanced to the semifinals before losing to Beaverton 2-0.
Sophomore Elise Broberg was a first-team honoree for the Vikings, while junior Sophia Broberg and senior center back Makaila Takahashi were second-team selections.
The Beaverton girls, who finished 15-3-1 overall, defeated Centennial, Summit, Bend and Forest Grove en route to a 4-3 state final loss to Grant. They boast two honorees, seniors Emily Rice and Audrey Johnson. Rice was selected to the first team, while Johnson was a second-team selection.
Beavers head coach Jennifer Kirwan was voted the Girls Coach of the Year for stewarding her team to its second-place finish.
Sunset, which battled its way to the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Grant, was represented by senior defenseman Malea Cesar and sophomore midfielder Ellie Felt, who both were second-team selections.
Sherwood senior defenseman Ellie Schmidt and junior forward Ella Weathers were both second-team selections for a Bowmen team that advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Tualatin junior Maya Loudd earned second-team honors.
Liberty goalkeeper Julia Richards too was a second-teamer, helping to lead the Falcons to a 8-6-1 overall record and state playoff berth.
Grant senior forward Elle Frazier was selected as the Girls State Player of the Year.
On the boys side, no one boasted more than a single honoree, but Jesuit, Mountainside, Forest Grove, Beaverton, Sunset and Tualatin all put a single member on the team.
Forest Grove senior midfielder Abraham Alvarez earned first-team honors, helping to lead the Vikings to a 10-5-1 overall record and their first conference championship in more than a decade.
Joining Alvarez on the first team was Jesuit junior forward Drew Pedersen, who tallied 18 goals this season and helped lead the Crusaders to the state semifinals.
Second-team selections on the boys side included Mountainside senior midfielder Ryan Mehlschau; Beaverton senior Trevon Hamilton; Sunset senior Andrew Turner; and Tualatin's senior captain, Ben Augee.
State champion Summit boasted both the Boys Player of the Year, Nathaniel Deperro, and the Coach of the Year, Joe LoCascio.
6A All-State SoccerBoys Player of the Year: Nathaniel Deperro, Summit
Coach of the Year:Joe LoCascio, Summit
First TeamAbraham Alvarez, Forest Grove
Seb Buscaglia, Cleveland
Owen Caba, West Linn
Nathaniel DePerro, Summit
Paul Fecteau, Summit
Darren Green, Franklin
Alex Grignon, Summit
Andrew Martinez, Centennial
Drew Pedersen, Jesuit
Sebastian Rangel, Grant
Whit Schatz, S. Eugene
Spencer Brown, Grant
Second TeamBen Augee, Tualatin
Trevon Hamilton, Beaverton
Zac Levin, Lakeridge
Nathan Martinez, S. Salem
Reagan McDowell, Lakeridge
Rory McKee, Summit
Ryan Mehlschau, Mountainside
Alexis Saucedo, McMinnville
Luke Tinsley, West Linn
Andrew Turner, Sunset
Trever Wilson, Clackamas
Kaden Young, W. Salem
Soren McKee, Summit
Girls
Player of the Year:Elle Frazier, Grant
Coach of the Year:Jennifer Kirwan, Beaverton
First TeamElise Broberg, Forest Grove
Elle Frazier, Grant
Liv Frazier, Grant
Jessie Hawes, S. Eugene
Taylor Krueger, Jesuit
Erin Marynik, Barlow
Emily Rice, Beaverton
Karoline Shipton, Lake Oswego
Citlaly Soto, Sandy
Nicky Williams, Sprague
Abby Pressnell, Lakeridge
Second TeamSophia Broberg, Forest Grove
Malea Cesar, Sunset
Abigail Cox, Jesuit
Isabelle Cruz, S. Medford
Harley Daniel, Oregon City
Ellie Felt, Sunset
Alexa Fritz, Bend
Eva Grunkemeier, Jesuit
Audrey Johnson, Beaverton
Caprial Loescher, Grant
Maya Loudd, Tualatin
Daphne Reid, Wells
Ellie Schmidt, Sherwood
Makaila Takahashi, Forest Grove
Elle Unflat, Wells
Ella Weathers, Sherwood
Julia Richards, Liberty
