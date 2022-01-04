ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating.

TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work.

While waiting to pay, she noticed a woman in the checkout line in front of her whose nose she had swabbed hours earlier while testing for COVID-19.


A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating

TikTok user @eliicoco wrote: 'When you see the patient that you swabbed earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross'

'When you see the patient that you swabbed earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross,' @eliicoco wrote, filming her own face in the store.

Under her mask and glasses, she looks to the side and then shakes her head in disapproval.

She then cuts to the line in front of her, showing a woman with a shopping cart.

Only the woman's leggings and sneakers are visible, so her identity isn't exposed.

'I told you to stay home and recover sis,' @eliicoco added, clearly exasperated that the patient was exposing others to the virus.

'HAHAHA DEAD. Well we’ll all be if y’all don’t go home,' she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #covidiots.


'HAHAHA DEAD. Well we’ll all be if y’all don’t go home,' she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #covidiots


The video has gone viral, earning 1.6 million views on TikTok since it was posted on December 30.

Commenters are quite displeased with the patient.

'I would have pointed at her and yelled 2319,' wrote one.

'And this is why it will NEVER GO AWAY,' complained another.

'I've given up on people having common sense, morals, and a conscience,' wrote a third, while a fourth said: 'And you can't even call her out in public because of health privacy laws.'

Yet another wrote: 'I hope she noticed you and was the most embarrassed.'




The video has gone viral, earning 1.6 million views on TikTok since it was posted on December 30. Commenters are quite displeased with the patient

The United States recorded a million new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, shattering the global record it previously set, and making the US by far the hardest-hit nation of the pandemic.

On Monday morning, the U.S. reported 55,114,057 confirmed cases. By midnight, the tally had risen to 56,190,946 — an increase of well over a million in under 24 hours.

There have now been 827,753 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. There were 826,065 deaths during the same time frame analysis performed by DailyMail.com, meaning fatalities increased by 1,688 over the same timespan that infections surged by one million.

Monday's number is almost double the previous record of about 590,000 set just four days ago in the US, which itself was a doubling from the prior week.

Outside the US, the highest number of cases recorded in a single day was in India, when more than 414,000 people were diagnosed on May 7, 2021.





The surge in cases in the US comes after the holidays, when people gathered in groups with friends and family, frequently indoors.

It is not being fully felt in all the nation's hospitals, partly because Omicron is believed to be milder than Delta — but it is having an impact on logistics as flights are grounded because of staffing shortages.

Students were supposed to be returning to school on Monday after the Christmas break, but many classrooms were closed.

School districts in Newark, Atlanta, Milwaukee ,and Cleveland resorted to remote learning, despite trying their hardest to maintain in-person lessons. The new mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to keep schools in their districts open.

Congress experienced an unprecedented jump in infections on Monday, as seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site surged to 13 percent from just 1 percent in late November.

In New York City, the seven day average for positive tests was 33.49 percent.

In a bid to keep the wheels of the economy and society turning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week reduced the amount of time that an infected person needs to quarantine if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Some health experts have warned that that will only worsen the situation.

Comments / 116

Roger Smith
1d ago

Regardless of what she showed on video, if this is real, she just publicly exposed someone's medical information. Pretty sure that's not only a fireable offense in Healthcare but also a serious crime.

Reply

Charles Hann
1d ago

I'm going to say, if this was as bad as the Spanish Flu. The human race would be doomed!we'd be looking at 1/3 of the world's population died by now.

Reply

Ryan2112
1d ago

Yeah, I mean it is about respect. If you test positive stay home. Don't even begin to argue you have to get groceries. You can order online or have them delivered. Unvaccinated or Vaccinated, still have some respect.

Reply

Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
