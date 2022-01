Is there anything more magical than peeling the plastic off of a brand new smartphone? We think not, and there is no better time of the year to browse than New Year. Some of our favorite brands are throwing a lot to love at us, including smartphone bundles and discounts through the floor. We're not here to dazzle you—if you can relate to any of the following, though, it could be a sign that your time to upgrade smartphones has finally come.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO