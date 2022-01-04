ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kentucky AP Prep Basketball Polls

Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8owI_0dckCA8K00
Aden Slone and the George Rogers Clark Cardinals are No. 1 in the initial Associated Press prep basketball poll for the 2021-22 season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. George Rogers Clark (9) 11-1 117

2. Cov. Catholic (2) 12-2 101

3. Lou. Ballard - 10-4 86

4. North Laurel - 10-3 68

5. Lou. Male - 8-3 54

6. Pulaski Co. (1) 15-0 48

7. Lexington Catholic - 11-3 32

8. Ashland Blazer - 9-4 28

9. Bowling Green - 10-2 27

10. Warren Central - 9-1 24

Others receiving votes: Woodford Co. 17. Lou. DuPont Manual 12. Perry Co. Central 7. Murray 6. McCracken County 6. Lincoln Co. 5. Madison Central 5. Pikeville 5. Lou. Jeffersontown 4. Boyle Co. 3. Cooper 2. Greenwood 1. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1. North Oldham 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 13-1 120

2. Bullitt East - 13-1 94

3. George Rogers Clark - 11-1 93

4. Notre Dame - 9-1 75

5. Anderson Co. - 12-1 66

6. McCracken County - 12-1 53

7. Franklin Co. - 11-1 38

8. Ryle - 10-2 23

9. Pikeville - 11-1 12

(tie) Bowling Green - 8-3 12

(tie) Dixie Heights - 11-2 12

Others receiving votes: Russell 10. Marshall Co. 9. Corbin 9. North Laurel 6. Lou. Mercy 6. Pulaski Southwestern 4. Berea 3. Henderson Co. 3. Lou. Male 3. Danville 3. Breckinridge Co. 3. Owensboro Catholic 2. Pulaski Co. 1.

All AP subscribers are eligible to vote in the poll. Here are this week’s voters: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville ; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WSON, Henderson.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Your Radio Place

Indiana uses stifling to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State. Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers, who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes. Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points and E.J. Liddell scored 11. Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41. The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Catholic#Woodford Co 17#Dupont Manual#Perry Co#Lincoln Co#Boyle Co 3#Notre Dame#Anderson Co#Franklin Co#Dixie Heights 11#Marshall Co#Pulaski Southwestern 4#Berea 3#Henderson Co 3#Breckinridge Co 3#Owensboro Catholic 2#Pulaski Co 1#Ap#Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Journal

High school girls basketball: Olmsted Falls places outside top 10 in first AP poll

On Jan. 4, the Associated Press released their first poll for 2021-22 girls basketball season. Total points are on the right. and first place votes are in parentheses. Undefeated Olmsted Falls (11-0, 6-0 in SWC) received 28 points in Division I. They were seven points behind No. 10 Holland Springs (9-1) who received 35 points. With more than a month left in the regular season, the Bulldogs will face the defending Division I State champ and No. 1 Cin. Mt. Notre Dame on Sunday, Jan. 16 and No. 9 Archbishop Hoban on Jan. 27. These games will be second game on their back-to-back games against conference opponents.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Ohio State

Just when Indiana’s offense was looking rote and predictable, a scene all too familiar, Ohio State came to Bloomington and everything changed. Yes, Indiana still went to Trayce Jackson-Davis time and again. And yes, he continues to dominate. He had a game-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five blocks. (The first power conference player with such a stat line this season.) He dunked with authority and worked over former Hoosier Joey Brunk with force. But it wasn’t just those grind-it-out-back-to-basket-low-post looks for TJD tonight. Indiana found him in different spots. He faced up. He scored in transition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Ohio State at Indiana odds, picks and prediction

The No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-2) for a conference tussle Thursday. The contest at Assembly Hall in Bloomington is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ohio State vs. Indiana odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

904
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy