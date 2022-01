The latest chapter of EPCOT’s ongoing “re-imagining” has arrived around World Nature, as the new park entrance music can be heard in the area. Previously, the old Innoventions area music from 1994 could still be heard here, before it was replaced by holiday music for the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. You can hear what is perhaps the most beloved background music in Disney Parks history below:

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO