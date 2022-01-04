ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

I’ll give back my son’s war medals over Tony Blair’s knighthood, say family of hero soldier killed in Iraq

By Jerome Starkey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

FAMILIES of those killed in the Iraq War will hand back their medals over Tony Blair’s knighthood.

Relatives branded the honour a “slap in the face”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qldH4_0dckA25L00
Blair will be made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywkZB_0dckA25L00
Some 600,000 people online have signed a petition against the knighthood

Some 600,000 people online have signed a petition demanding Boris Johnson blocks the gong.

Mark Thompson, whose son Kevin, 21, was killed by an IED near Basra in 2007, insisted he would return the Elizabeth Cross.

The 61-year-old said: “I don’t think the Queen has thought how this decision will upset the families.”

Buckingham Palace said ex-PM Mr Blair will be made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

But Mark claimed: “My son died because of Tony Blair’s lies.

“I’ll go to Windsor and give the medal to a guard and they can give it to the Queen.”

Rose Gentle, 58, whose son Gordon, 19, perished in 2004, will also give back his Elizabeth Cross, adding: “If Blair had decency, he would not accept the honour.”

The decision in 2003 to invade Iraq cost 179 British lives while 150,000 civilians died in the war.

Mr Blair said they had weapons of mass destruction and they could target the UK in 45 minutes.

The Chilcot Inquiry found Iraq posed “no imminent threat”.

