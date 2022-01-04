ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Cattleman’s Association reacts to Biden’s latest meat processing ideas; says government should not overreach

By Frank Heagle
 1 day ago

COLORADO — The Colorado Cattleman’s Association is reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest meeting at the White House and his ideas on how to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat processing industry.

‘Don’t be alarmed’: Biden touts vaccination amid omicron surge

In the meeting, Biden said one of the issues his administration wants to tackle is having better protection from ranchers and farmers from abuse by big processors. The vice president of the Colorado Cattleman Association said although it is good more attention is being paid to issues within the beef industry, the government should not overreach.

“These companies are the ones that feed the world and we need them because we know we can’t harvest these animals in tiny animal packing plants everywhere,” Executive Vice President of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Terry Fankhauser said. “I don’t know if government intervention fully is the right answer here. It is when laws are being broken but if laws aren’t being broken, we need to think of the carrot, not the stick.”

Other issues Fankhauser said should be addressed include modernizing rules and regulations, and figuring out how to deal with employee shortage impacting all aspects of the beef industry.

Comments / 28

Don Morelli
1d ago

how Biden also has no power too appoint a union leader too school board as head of anything that is a elected position by tbe union board members not a retard that think he a LORD JOE IS NOT

Reply(3)
11
J Blackburn
1d ago

I despise Biden but he is right about the big beef processors price gouging. See Beef Industry Full Measure on Youtube.

Reply(2)
5
Don Morelli
1d ago

law lovers that do not obey the laws only enforce them on us your political rivals sad communist asholes

Reply(1)
8
