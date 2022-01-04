Read full article on original website
Istanbul bombing suspect arrested as Turkey minister blames Kurdish separatists
Turkey’s interior minister has accused the Kurdistan’s Workers’ party (PKK) of responsibility for a bombing in a busy Istanbul shopping thoroughfare that killed six people, and said that a suspect had been arrested. Six people died and 81 were injured whe Istanbul’s popular pedestrian thoroughfare İstiklal Avenue...
Ukrainians in Kyiv celebrate as Russian troops leave Kherson
People in Kyiv took to the streets in celebration as Ukrainian troops moved into the key city of Kherson after the retreat of Russian troops.Nov. 12, 2022.
Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6
Six people have been killed and 53 are injured according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after an explosion rippled through a busy Istanbul street. The president says he suspects the explosion to be a terrorist attack but did not provide additional details to support this.Nov. 13, 2022.
Sister of jailed hunger striker says she has appealed to Egyptian president
A sister of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said she has appealed directly to Egypt’s president for an amnesty for her brother, whose protest has overshadowed a global climate summit in Egypt this week. Mona Seif resubmitted a request for clemency which she first made in June, along...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson
Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements on their advance through the south of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his Thursday night broadcast.Nov. 11, 2022.
Watch: Celebrations in Kherson as Ukrainian forces take control
There were celebrations in Kherson city and in other parts of the Kherson region on Friday after the Ukrainian military arrived following the withdrawal of Russian forces.Nov. 11, 2022.
