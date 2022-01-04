ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police charge man, 60, with criminal damage and 'having an article with intent to destroy property' after anti-vaxxers target Sajid Javid's London home

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary's home in London.

Footage posted to social media appeared to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was Sajid Javid's home in Fulham.

In the clip, a man stands outside the property and addresses the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the Health Secretary 'personally on notice' for 'harming' people in Britain with vaccines.

The video then shows the man being restrained in handcuffs by police officers.

Footage posted to social media appeared to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was Sajid Javid's home in Fulham
In the clip, a man stands outside a property and addresses the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the Health Secretary 'personally on notice'

The Metropolitan Police said Geza Tarjanyi, 60, of Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested in Fulham on Monday.

The force said Tarjanyi appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court today charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He was bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on February 1.

Today, Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said on Twitter: 'It's completely unacceptable that anti-vaxxers turned up at Sajid Javid's home and it's right that this should be taken seriously by the Police.

'Best wishes to the Health Secretary and his family. They shouldn't have to deal with this.'

Last week the Sajid Javid said he was 'appalled' by the 'vile behaviour' of the protesters who stormed a Covid testing site in Milton Keynes

The incident comes just days after anti-vax activists stormed a Covid testing site in Milton Keynes and marched through the facility, tearing down signs, throwing traffic cones and appearing to steal medical supplies.

It came on the same day that Boris Johnson visited a vaccination centre in Milton Keynes, urging people to get tested before New Year's Eve festivities.

The Home Secretary later condemned the scenes, saying that police have her 'full support' to take action against those involved.

And Sajid Javid also said he was 'appalled' by the 'vile behaviour' of the protesters, tweeting: 'I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob threaten NHS test and trace staff who are working so hard to keep people safe.

'This kind of vile behaviour is unacceptable.'

