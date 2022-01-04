Where do the Panthers sit in the post-Week 17 draft order?
With their sixth straight loss on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers are continuing to do quite the bang-up job of positioning themselves for success . . . in the NFL draft, that is.
Let’s see where they currently reside in the first round after Week 17’s action.
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 2-14
Win percentage: .125
Strength of schedule: .522
Week 17 result: Loss vs. New England Patriots (50-10)
2
Detroit Lions
Record: 2-13-1
Win percentage: .156
Strength of schedule: .539
Week 17 result: Loss vs. Seattle Seahawks (51-29)
3
Houston Texans
Record: 4-12
Win percentage: .250
Strength of schedule: .496
Week 17 result: Loss vs. San Francisco 49ers (23-7)
4
New York Jets
Record: 4-12
Win percentage: .250
Strength of schedule: .515
Week 17 result: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28-24)
5
New York Giants
Record: 4-12
Win percentage: .250
Strength of schedule: .537
Week 17 result: Loss vs. Chicago Bears (29-3)
6
Carolina Panthers
Record: 5-11
Win percentage: .313
Strength of schedule: .507
Week 17 result: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints (18-10)
7
New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
Record: 6-10
Win percentage: .375
Strength of schedule: .518
Week 17 result: Win vs. Houston Texans (51-29)
8
New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
Record: 6-10
Win percentage: .375
Strength of schedule: .520
Week 17 result: Win vs. New York Giants (29-3)
9
Washington Football Team
Record: 6-10
Win percentage: .375
Strength of schedule: .533
Week 17 result: Loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles (20-16)
10
Atlanta Falcons
Record: 7-9
Win percentage: .438
Strength of schedule: .461
Week 17 result: Loss vs. Buffalo Bills (29-15)
11
Picks 11-18
11. Denver Broncos (7-9)
12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
13. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
14. Philadelphia Eagles via Miami Dolphins (8-8)
15. New Orleans Saints (8-8)
16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)
18. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
12
Picks 19-32
19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
21. Philadelphia Eagles via Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
22. Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers (9-7)
23. New England Patriots (10-6)
24. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)
25. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
26. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)
27. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)
29. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)
30. Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams (12-4)
31. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
32. Green Bay Packers (13-3)
