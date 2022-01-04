ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do the Panthers sit in the post-Week 17 draft order?

By Anthony Rizzuti
 1 day ago
With their sixth straight loss on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers are continuing to do quite the bang-up job of positioning themselves for success . . . in the NFL draft, that is.

Let’s see where they currently reside in the first round after Week 17’s action.

1

Jacksonville Jaguars

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-14

Win percentage: .125

Strength of schedule: .522

Week 17 result: Loss vs. New England Patriots (50-10)

2

Detroit Lions

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-13-1

Win percentage: .156

Strength of schedule: .539

Week 17 result: Loss vs. Seattle Seahawks (51-29)

3

Houston Texans

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-12

Win percentage: .250

Strength of schedule: .496

Week 17 result: Loss vs. San Francisco 49ers (23-7)

4

New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-12

Win percentage: .250

Strength of schedule: .515

Week 17 result: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28-24)

5

New York Giants

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-12

Win percentage: .250

Strength of schedule: .537

Week 17 result: Loss vs. Chicago Bears (29-3)

6

Carolina Panthers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-11

Win percentage: .313

Strength of schedule: .507

Week 17 result: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints (18-10)

7

New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-10

Win percentage: .375

Strength of schedule: .518

Week 17 result: Win vs. Houston Texans (51-29)

8

New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-10

Win percentage: .375

Strength of schedule: .520

Week 17 result: Win vs. New York Giants (29-3)

9

Washington Football Team

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-10

Win percentage: .375

Strength of schedule: .533

Week 17 result: Loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles (20-16)

10

Atlanta Falcons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-9

Win percentage: .438

Strength of schedule: .461

Week 17 result: Loss vs. Buffalo Bills (29-15)

11

Picks 11-18

11. Denver Broncos (7-9)

12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

14. Philadelphia Eagles via Miami Dolphins (8-8)

15. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)

18. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

12

Picks 19-32

19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

21. Philadelphia Eagles via Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

22. Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

23. New England Patriots (10-6)

24. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

25. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

27. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

30. Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

31. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

32. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

