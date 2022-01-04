8 great exercise bikes and alternatives to Peloton

Like it did for many of us, the pandemic made me reevaluate my exercise routine. Don’t get me wrong — I still love going to the gym, but there’s something to be said about working out at home. For one, you can do it at your convenience. Secondly, you can stay inside, which is a bonus on days when it’s cold and dreary out. Recently, I’ve been loving cycling at home. It’s a favorite of celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Nicole Kidman, burns mega calories, and is easy on the knees. Think you don’t have space for one? Exercise bikes don’t take up a lot of room — especially if you get one that folds up when you’re not using it! The best folding exercise bikes are super slim, under eighty pounds, and quiet enough to ride while watching TV. (And anything that lets me catch up on my favorite shows while toning my legs is on my must-have list.)

