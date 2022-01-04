ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

8 great exercise bikes and alternatives to Peloton

By carolin lehmann
CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. At $1,895 a pop, Peloton stationary bikes are not for the budget-conscious. But there are plenty of Peloton alternatives...

CBS News

CBS News

