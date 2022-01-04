ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Single man buys giant billboards to find love and avoid arranged marriage

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhwNk_0dck6vi800

A CREATIVE singleton has spent hundreds of pounds on several giant billboards advertising himself in a novel attempt to find a wife.

Mohammad Malik, 29, has set up a website in his unusual quest for love as well as plastering his photo on hoardings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499bdc_0dck6vi800
A creative singleton has spent hundreds of pounds on several giant billboards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW41w_0dck6vi800
Mohammad has set up a website in his unusual quest for love

It features a 20ft picture of the Muslim lying down flashing a cheeky grin for the camera and joking: “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

The ads, on at least three billboards across Birmingham, direct potential suitors to his website findmalikawife.com.

And he says he has had more than ten replies so far.

He is from London but says he considers Birmingham his second home due to its mosques and food.

Mohammad, who works as an innovation consultant and entrepreneur, says in a video on his page: “Hi, I’m Malik. You may have seen my face on a billboard somewhere.

"I’m 29, live in la vida London. I’m an entrepreneur and a foodie and I’m religious. I am looking for someone who is working on her deen [Arabic word meaning religion].

"I am open to any ethnicity but come from a loud Punjabi family, so the banter has to be 100.

“If you’re interested, fill out the form and check out my details.”

Explaining the drastic measures, he said: “I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen.

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen.

"I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker, I don’t think it’ll work out.”

Mohammad stresses he is not against arranged marriages, adding: “I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures.

“In fact, many studies show they have many advantages. I just want to try to find someone on my own first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDdkd_0dck6vi800
He said: 'I just haven’t found the right girl yet'

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arranged Marriages#Billboard#Advertising#Mosques#Muslim#Punjabi#Islamic
MarketWatch

‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He stored $50,000 in bank and bitcoin accounts with his secret girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

After 33 years together in marriage, I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life: One where he was single, and one being married. He was an estimator for a paving company and had a lot of free time. With all the hookups he had, he fell in love with one of the women he had been seeing behind my back.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sevendaysvt

My 19-Year-Old Son Got Married Without Telling Me

My 19-year-old son came home from college for the holidays. The first thing he told me was that he got married to one of his friends whom I don't even know. Apparently, they did it to get some financial benefits. This makes me very sad, because I've been married for 20 years and I consider it to be a sacred institution. I'm heartbroken that he would treat it like a frivolous arrangement that doesn't really mean anything. I'm also very upset that he didn't talk to me about it before doing it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

20 people who declined a marriage proposal reveal why they said 'No'

As a couple, it's important to be on the same page, at least when it comes to a marriage proposal. Some jump the gun, some wait too long, and sometimes the person is not right, or the timing. There are a million reasons to get married and a million to say no. It's never easy to say no, especially if you're being proposed to in front of an audience. Here's this person getting down on one knee and holding out a ring, anticipating a "yes," and all you can think is... "No No No No." One Reddit user wanted to hear from people who were involved in the proposals or witnessed one about what happened and 20 of them shared their experience of living that moment.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
292K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy