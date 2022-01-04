ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

74-year-old man on motorcycle killed in Gregg County crash

By Sage Sowels
 1 day ago

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 259 on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:55 p.m., DPS agents responded to a fatal crash about half a mile north of Longview.

Investigation indicates that a 2007 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Tryon Road attempting to cross US 259. According to DPS, the Jeep Wrangler pulled out in front of a 2019 Honda CMX300 Motorcycle who was traveling south on US 259 and the motorcycle struck the vehicle.

Michael Wayne Campbell, 74, of Diana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Reports show that Campbell was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was identified as James Melvin Laney, 77, of Longview. Laney was not injured, according to officials.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

