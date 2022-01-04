ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mickey Guyton Shares Her Battles With Systemic Racism In Country Music On Facebook Watch Show, ‘Face to Face with Becky G’

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN


Global superstar, actress and activist Becky G released the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show, “Face to Face with Becky G.” She is joined by country singer and multi-Grammy nominee
Mickey Guyton who shares her personal experiences confronting racism and sexism in the world of country music as a Black female artist.

Guyton talks to host Becky G about how her destiny in music ultimately found her when meeting Nick Cannon’s DJ, DJ D-Wrek.

“So, really, truly, your destiny finds you. And so of all the places, of all the people, I met this DJ,” Guyton shares on the show. “Like, Nick Cannon’s DJ, DJ D-Wrek. I ran into him and he said, ‘Hey, like, don’t you sing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I do.’ He goes, ‘Well, what kind of music do you sing?’ This was a hip-hop DJ, okay? So I’m thinking, like, he has no connection to help me. And I was like, ‘Well, I sing country music.’ And he goes, ‘My boy, Julian, has been looking for a Black female country singer.’”

DJ D-Wrek gave her the opportunity to enter rooms she may not have otherwise been afforded. Guyton goes on to share that she began working with Julian Raymond, who eventually introduced her to her management.

“And just like that, I started working with Julian Raymond, who introduced me to my management who managed Keith Urban,” Guyton continues. “And the next thing I know, I’m in Nashville singing at Capitol Records in 2010…And that’s where it all started for me.”

Guyton acknowledges how hard she fights against systemic racism using her music and advocates for change in the industry by breaking down barriers and opening doors for others.

“You know, girls like me and girls like you are put into these boxes, and that’s where we belong. And I had people trying to tell me who I am,” Guyton shares on the episode.

Host Becky G connects with Guyton on her thoughts of being underrepresented or misrepresented in these spaces. Guyton goes on to share how record labels would speak to her about how she identifies.

“‘​​And let’s not bring attention to the fact that you’re Black,” Guyton says. “Like, people already know that. So let’s not talk about that.’ Imagine someone telling you that and what that does to you mentally.”

Guyton shares that she lost herself for a very long time. She discusses how she realized her purpose in the space is to continue to advocate for Black people in country music.

“It is so important for Black people to be in this space because country music did start with Black people,” Guyton shares.  “And if I can’t make it, I need to make sure that Black people are seen and heard in this industry. And I’ve made enough connections that no matter what, like, that’s what I’ll do, and then I found my purpose.”

Be sure to catch the full episode of “Face to Face with Becky G” on Facebook Watch.

