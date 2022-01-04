ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected fraud: Tether freezes account holding over $1m USDT

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTether block address holding $1M. Stabecoin issuer says it is working with law enforcement to nab bad actors. Stablecoin issuer Tether has locked a particular address where over $1million is locked according to on-chain data. After being blacklisted, it becomes impossible for the address to be move the funds....

