Over the past year, many South Floridians have been charged with participating in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, one year later, many of these residents, who live in cities such as Hollywood, Cooper City, Davie and Coral Springs, still have criminal cases pending against them. They’re among about 75 from Florida who face charges, ranging from trespassing on the Capitol grounds to ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO