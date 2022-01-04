Harrison Phillips Super Bowl Surprise powered by Microsoft Surface

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to play just over a month from now at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles. However, with the latest surge of the Omicron variant, the NFL has reached out to a number of venues should it need a replacement location for the championship game.
CES 2022 is now just days away; however, it seems LG just could not wait to share details on its latest type of organic display material. This new product, known as OLED EX, is touted to improve on the OEM's current top-end panels in terms of brightness, stability, image reproduction and thickness.
Microsoft touts its Surface Duo series as a line of particularly versatile Android devices, as it consists of 2 displays connected by a hinge to comprise 1 large smartphone/tablet. Nevertheless, this premise has met with enthusiasm that could be described as muted at best on the market thus far. However,...
Mounting to the top of your TV, the Bravia Cam will allow you to, for instance, power off your TV by closing your fist or adjust the volume by waving your hand around. Bravia Cam, announced as part of this year's Consumer Electronics Show, also comes with proximity sensors warning if viewers are sitting too close. ALSO: LG's CES revelations include a rotating chair with TV attached, a TV with a transparent display and an exercise bike with a massive curved screen.
Up until now it’s largely been Samsung pushing the MicroLED display technology that many view as the eventual successor to OLED TVs — once the wildly-high prices come down, that is. But now LG is joining the fray. During its CES 2022 press conference, LG announced that its first MicroLED TVs will ship “later this year.”
CES 2022 is only 3 days away now; nevertheless, it seems Samsung is not willing to wait longer to unveil its latest Odyssey-series monitor. It, like the G9 before it, has a 240Hz refresh rate - however, this time, it pairs this potential for frame-rates with an improved 4K resolution.
Covid won't shut down the largest consumer electronics trade show, but it has forced some changes. CES 2022 will take place as a live and online hybrid with the live portion taking place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-7. The event will close one day earlier than expected as the...
As is tradition, this week Razer had a set of reveals that aimed to steal the show at CES 2022. Over the past decade, Razer has delivered not just a collection of top-tier gaming peripherals. They’ve gone above and beyond, bringing conceptual works that’ve turned CES awards list-makers’ brains into soup. This year is no exception.
A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
Samsung, ahead of CES 2022, has announced it will be taking curved monitors into some super ergonomic territory, in the form of the Odyssey Ark. With active backlighting, a tight 1000R curvature, and heaps of adjustability, it's looking to be a highly versatile addition to the gaming monitor morass. And it comes with a few nifty tricks, too.
We’re just a few days out from the start of CES 2022 and the little trickles of tech news are still rolling in before the official event. This time it’s Samsung, and the tech giant is dishing out another one of it’s impressively ultra curved monitors. The...
Comments / 0