Harrison Phillips Super Bowl Surprise powered by Microsoft Surface

Mounting to the top of your TV, the Bravia Cam will allow you to, for instance, power off your TV by closing your fist or adjust the volume by waving your hand around. Bravia Cam, announced as part of this year's Consumer Electronics Show, also comes with proximity sensors warning if viewers are sitting too close. ALSO: LG's CES revelations include a rotating chair with TV attached, a TV with a transparent display and an exercise bike with a massive curved screen.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO