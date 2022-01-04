Dec. 27: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "negligence" cases

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Carlosrolin Fleuryfilho on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060087-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Margaret Acker on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060092-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Erasmo Velazquez on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060080-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Stacie Collins on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Pulayya, Juna'. Case number 2021-SC-060758-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 3, 2021.
The following cases categorized as "other civil case" were on the docket in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 29. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:. Case/Case #Lawyers. The Estates at Willow Creek Community & Associates Inc. v. John David Urbina.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Bank of America, N.A. against Paul Adrian Gagoomal on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000051-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Michael Mayhew on Jan. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059931-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 28, 2021.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by CKS Prime Investments, LLC against Patricia Mcnally on Jan. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059907-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 29, 2021.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Dean Harper Inc. against Robert Barnard on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Eviction'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000026-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Alfonso Dejesus against Orlando Smiles Inc. on Jan. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued||comments: We Need Exhibit "a" Or "b" Of Admin Order 2021-04 Filed'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by PG Acquisitions Group Inc. against Crystal Acaba on Jan. 3. Case number 2022-SC-000223-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Jan. 3.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Martha Marquez against Ean Holding LLC and Kivon Mike on Jan. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Donald Mullin on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-SC-000191-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Joy Mclean against Shakeim Christopher Fraser and Tamara Fraser on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig Handed To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000040-O was filed in the 9th...
Illinois Supreme Court issued the following announcement on Dec. 29. Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet has announced a Resident Circuit Judge vacancy in Jasper County in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. The vacancy will be created by the retirement of Chief Judge Daniel E. Hartigan, effective January 30, 2022....
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Gloria Olivero and Reinaldo Barreto Lopez against Truck Insurance Exchange on Dec. 30. The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Harmony Mountain LLC against Paul...
The case against accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after the teen waived his right to a preliminary exam during a hearing in 52-3 District Court. Crumbley, 15, faces 24 felony charges including multiple counts of first-degree homicide, assault with intent to murder,...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Loudwige Veshosky on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060082-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Aura Molina against Hyundai Motor America Corp. on Jan. 3. Case number 2022-CC-000055-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Jan. 3.
