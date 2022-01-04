ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dec. 27: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "negligence" cases

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 3 days ago

The following cases categorized as "negligence" were on the...

flarecord.com

flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: Synchrony Bank vs Carlosrolin Fleuryfilho

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Carlosrolin Fleuryfilho on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060087-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: Synchrony Bank vs Margaret Acker

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Margaret Acker on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060092-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: LVNV Funding LLC vs Erasmo Velazquez

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Erasmo Velazquez on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060080-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Stacie Collins

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Stacie Collins on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Pulayya, Juna'. Case number 2021-SC-060758-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 3, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Bank of America, N.A. vs Paul Adrian Gagoomal on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Bank of America, N.A. against Paul Adrian Gagoomal on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000051-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 4: LVNV Funding LLC vs Michael Mayhew

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Michael Mayhew on Jan. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059931-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 28, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 4: CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs Patricia Mcnally

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by CKS Prime Investments, LLC against Patricia Mcnally on Jan. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059907-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 29, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Dean Harper Inc. vs Robert Barnard on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Dean Harper Inc. against Robert Barnard on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Eviction'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000026-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Alfonso Dejesus vs Orlando Smiles Inc. on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Alfonso Dejesus against Orlando Smiles Inc. on Jan. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued||comments: We Need Exhibit "a" Or "b" Of Admin Order 2021-04 Filed'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
ORLANDO, FL
flarecord.com

Case activity for Martha Marquez vs Kivon Mike on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Martha Marquez against Ean Holding LLC and Kivon Mike on Jan. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Donald Mullin on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Donald Mullin on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-SC-000191-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Joy Mclean vs Shakeim Christopher Fraser on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Joy Mclean against Shakeim Christopher Fraser and Tamara Fraser on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig Handed To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000040-O was filed in the 9th...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Florida Record

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Gloria Olivero and Reinaldo Barreto Lopez against Truck Insurance Exchange on Dec. 30. The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Harmony Mountain LLC against Paul...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: LVNV Funding LLC vs Loudwige Veshosky

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Loudwige Veshosky on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060082-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE

Community Policy