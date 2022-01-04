ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee with the Bills: Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney

the buffalo bills

Brian Daboll: "Create Urgency Each Week"

Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media on Monday, January 3rd from One Bills Drive. Topics include: why he chose to call the plays he did through the second half in order to get the offense going in team's win over the Atlanta Falcons, what he saw from the Bills running game, if the Bills offense has undergone a change of identity in recent weeks, what he saw on the pass play call to Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins, how the Bills Offensive Line has had good resolve this season, and how Running Back Devin Singletary has grown through his career in Buffalo.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Harrison Phillips: "We're Not Overlooking Anybody"

Bills DT Harrison Phillips joined One Bills Live to discuss his impressive season, mentoring the young defensive linemen on the roster, handling the line rotation, and what he sees from the Jets. He finally shared his thoughts on being named the Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second consecutive year.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Leslie Frazier: "Really Good Leadership"

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier addressed the media on Monday January 3rd. Topics include: defensive tackle Harrison Phillips defending the run game well and becoming a leader, how cornerback Levi Wallace has stepped up since the lost of cornerback Tre'Davious White, how linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is level headed, mature and understands the pressures that come with playing in the NFL, helping rookies like defensive end Greg Rousseau physically and mentally overcome that rookie wall and how the secondary team has developed in these last five games.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Levi Wallace: "The Standard Is The Standard"

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace addressed the media following practice on Wednesday January 5th. Topics include: what he has seen from the film on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, how it is rewarding to have the opportunity to go back to the playoffs and to have potentially back to back division titles, why he has taken cornerback Dane Jackson under his wing, how the secondary has adapted since cornerback Tre'Davious White injury, how to stay grateful and never take it for granted, how college football helped prepare him for the NFL, and how to manage expectations and not let them overcome you.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Jordan Poyer:"It's a Blessing To Be Here"

Bills safety Jordan Poyer addressed the media following practice on Wednesday January 5th. Topics include: what he has seen from the film on the New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, what to except from the New York Jets offensive, what it will mean to win the division title at home in front of the fans, how to stay grateful and not take it for granted heading into the playoffs, how his time in Buffalo has been these last few years, showing his appreciation to young fans by playing catch with them during pregame, and how cornerback Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson stepping up since Tre'Davious White injury.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Top 6 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Jets | Week 18

One final game in the regular season and one final opportunity to claim the division. It's all going down at Highmark Stadium in Week 18. Here are six storylines to follow ahead of Sunday's regular season finale. 1. Division title on the line. The Bills want to end the season...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Chopping Wood | Bills Utilize Ground Game Against Atlanta

Bills Legends Steve Tasker and Eric Wood break down the top rushing plays from the Bills against the Falcons. Buffalo totaled 233 yards on the ground en route to a 29-15 win and a clinched playoff spot. Chopping Wood, part of the Sean McDermott Show is presented by St Bonaventure...
NFL
the buffalo bills

How the Bills continue to stay humble and hungry amid this run of sustained success

From 2010-2016, the Bills had three head coaches with a combined record of 46-66. Since Sean McDermott took over in 2017, he has a record of 48-32. McDermott transformed this Bills franchise that missed the playoffs for 17 straight seasons to one that has made the playoffs in four out of the five past seasons.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Falcons: Harrison Phillips, Tommy Doyle usage leads snap count notes

Settle down Buffalo Bills fans. I’m pretty sure Josh Allen was getting all those nasty interceptions out of his system before the playoffs. Really, we should all be praising his preparation and dedication. Anyway, Buffalo took down the Atlanta Falcons pretty comfortably even though arguably it should have been easier.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Sean McDermott: "Every Season Is Hard"

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media prior to practice on Wednesday January 5th. Topics include: how every season in the NFL is tough, how the organization has evolved over the last five years, preparing for the New York Jets, offensive center Mitch Morse being a consistent player and leader, defensive end Greg Rousseau performance in last weeks game, injury updates, what he has seen from New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and how to make sure rookie players stay grateful and humble heading into the playoffs.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Sean McDermott: "Happy With What I've Seen"

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media on Monday January 3rd. Topics include: an update on offensive center Ryan Bates and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, where the run game is currently offensively, the chemistry between defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and Ed Oliver, how the performance of the team has been elevated to another level, the challenges defensive end Greg Rousseau has faced in his rookie year, and how they have adjusted to the longer season this year.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills players eye a bigger prize after clinching a playoff spot at home

Bills Mafia witnessed history on Sunday. For the first time since the 1990s, the Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff spot at home in front of almost 65,000 fans. This is the fourth time in five seasons that the Bills have made the playoffs. The team clinched on the road the previous three times, and Harrison Phillips was glad they could share this moment with the fans.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "We're Excited"

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media following practice on Wednesday January 5th. Topics include: how there is a sense of calmness but urgency in the locker room, how to balance personal and professional life, head coach Sean McDermott management and how he helps motivate the players, where his handshakes originate from, what he has seen from the film on the New York Jets defense, offensive center Mitch Morse leadership, and what it will mean to win the division title at home in front of the fans.
NFL
the buffalo bills

How the Bills can clinch the AFC East title | Week 18

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS) Here are the clinching scenarios for the rest of the AFC teams. BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss +...
NFL

