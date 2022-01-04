Coffee with the Bills: Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney

Bills safety Jordan Poyer addressed the media following practice on Wednesday January 5th. Topics include: what he has seen from the film on the New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, what to except from the New York Jets offensive, what it will mean to win the division title at home in front of the fans, how to stay grateful and not take it for granted heading into the playoffs, how his time in Buffalo has been these last few years, showing his appreciation to young fans by playing catch with them during pregame, and how cornerback Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson stepping up since Tre'Davious White injury.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO