Coffee with the Bills: Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media prior to practice on Wednesday January 5th. Topics include: how every season in the NFL is tough, how the organization has evolved over the last five years, preparing for the New York Jets, offensive center Mitch Morse being a consistent player and leader, defensive end Greg Rousseau performance in last weeks game, injury updates, what he has seen from New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and how to make sure rookie players stay grateful and humble heading into the playoffs.
