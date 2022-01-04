ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court activity on Jan. 3: W. S. Badcock Corp. vs Cindy Jackson

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

flarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
stlrecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 6: Hamida Sirucic vs Andrew P Jovanovic

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Hamida Sirucic, Harun Sirucic and Lejla Sirucic against Andrew P Jovanovic on Jan. 6: 'Notice Of Hearing Filed'. Case number 2222-CC00001 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Jan. 3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: LVNV Funding LLC vs Heather Chhichhia

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Heather Chhichhia on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060079-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: LVNV Funding LLC vs Erasmo Velazquez

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Erasmo Velazquez on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060080-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: Synchrony Bank vs Angelica Myers

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Angelica Myers on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060088-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 5: LVNV Funding LLC vs Loudwige Veshosky

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Loudwige Veshosky on Jan. 5: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-060082-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W S Badcock Corp#Judicial Circuit Court
flarecord.com

Case activity for Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Donald Mullin on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Donald Mullin on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-SC-000191-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Bank of America, N.A. vs Paul Adrian Gagoomal on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Bank of America, N.A. against Paul Adrian Gagoomal on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000051-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Joy Mclean vs Shakeim Christopher Fraser on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Joy Mclean against Shakeim Christopher Fraser and Tamara Fraser on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig Handed To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000040-O was filed in the 9th...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 4: Sterling Jewelers, Inc. vs Lisa Graham

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sterling Jewelers, Inc. against Lisa Graham on Jan. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059930-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 28, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 3: Thrazon Antonette Batton vs Guilherme Apollonio

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Thrazon Antonette Batton against Carlos Eduardo Apollonio and Guilherme Apollonio on Jan. 3: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2022-CA-000038-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Martha Marquez vs Kivon Mike on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Martha Marquez against Ean Holding LLC and Kivon Mike on Jan. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Dean Harper Inc. vs Robert Barnard on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Dean Harper Inc. against Robert Barnard on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Eviction'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000026-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Wendell Paul Koontz Jr vs State Farm Insurance Companies on Jan. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Marla Koontz and Wendell Paul Koontz Jr against State Farm Insurance Companies on Jan. 3. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice'. 'Notice Of Taking Deposition(s)'. 'Notice Of...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 4: CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs Patricia Mcnally

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by CKS Prime Investments, LLC against Patricia Mcnally on Jan. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059907-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 29, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
setexasrecord.com

Court activity on Jan. 3: Pine Trace vs Lisa Baptiste

The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Pine Trace against Lisa Baptiste and Roseanna Batiste on Jan. 3: 'Cases Appealed From Lower Courts (oca)'. Case number 1179646 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Jan. 3.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy