Weight Loss

Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss In Before & After Pic

By Shamika Sanders
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tokyo Vanity is an artist, beloved Instagram influencer and former Love & Hop Hop reality TV star. You can often find her hilarious commentary online or in the comments section on popular blogging sites. But if you’re apart of Vanity Mafia, you’ve noticed her voice missing on social media (she recently returned to Instagram in August). Behind the scenes, Tokyo has been on her own
weight loss journey and recently posted an update, on New Year’s Eve, for fans to see how far she’s come. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyo__vanity)

Tokyo gave us a glimpse of her weight loss back in 2020, when she dropped 50 pounds under the supervision of trainer Body By Ted , who kept the reality TV star lifting, squatting and running under a program on his website BigGirlzMove.com .

Since posting her slimmed down frame, Tokyo says her DM’s have been in shambles. “ Y’all I done uploaded my weight loss pics now all the men in my DMs asking me on walking dates that’s so cute …” she tweeted.

Glad to see Tokyo loving herself at every size, and if you don’t believe it, she checked a fan who thought otherwise.

Tokyo shut down her IG page and returned August, 2021 with a welcome back video and caption, “GUESS WHO’s BACKKKKKK??? This is my only Instagram right now!” Glad to see her back!

Go Best Friend: Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves For The Gram In A Body Positive Post ‘I Gained Weight. I Look TF Goodt’

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

