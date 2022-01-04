Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural Hair On Air For The First Time

Black women have their own personal stories and journeys of learning to love their natural hair and wearing it proudly. Celebrities like Cardi B Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer expressed their qualms with embracing and learning to love their natural hair.

Over the years, we’ve seen an influx of Black women proudly announce their excitement about wearing their natural hair in spaces where they felt conditioned to conform to European beauty standards. Media host and content creator Barmel Lyons is the latest news anchor to let her kinks and curls run loose on national TV.

In a video posted to her Instagram page Lyons wrote, “PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY CURLS listennnn the crown is here to stay baby !

As a reporter sometimes you are faced with challenge of being and doing what’s “appropriate” what’s considered “acceptable” & “non-distracting” but the #Atlanta community, family and peers have shown me so much love

NO MATTER if you are straight, curly or protective – as long as you are SHOWING UP as YOU Your authenticity will always shine through

There is so much power in my crown .”

The world taught Black women that the hair that grows from their head naturally is unkempt, unprofessional, and distasteful. Celebrating moments where you can proudly look like your authentic self in front of a world that doesn’t quite understand the beauty of our natural state is powerful. More of this, PLEASE.

Whether you’re hiding your tresses under a wig or wearing it proudly in the streets, know that your natural hair is beautiful.

