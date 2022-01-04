ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss In Before & After Pic

By Shamika Sanders
 4 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tokyo Vanity is an artist, beloved Instagram influencer and former Love & Hop Hop reality TV star. You can often find her hilarious commentary online or in the comments section on popular blogging sites. But if you’re apart of Vanity Mafia, you’ve noticed her voice missing on social media (she recently returned to Instagram in August). Behind the scenes, Tokyo has been on her own
weight loss journey and recently posted an update, on New Year’s Eve, for fans to see how far she’s come. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyo__vanity)

Tokyo gave us a glimpse of her weight loss back in 2020, when she dropped 50 pounds under the supervision of trainer Body By Ted , who kept the reality TV star lifting, squatting and running under a program on his website BigGirlzMove.com .

Since posting her slimmed down frame, Tokyo says her DM’s have been in shambles. “ Y’all I done uploaded my weight loss pics now all the men in my DMs asking me on walking dates that’s so cute …” she tweeted.

Glad to see Tokyo loving herself at every size, and if you don’t believe it, she checked a fan who thought otherwise.

Tokyo shut down her IG page and returned August, 2021 with a welcome back video and caption, “GUESS WHO’s BACKKKKKK??? This is my only Instagram right now!” Glad to see her back!

Comments / 94

Marina Leigh Catalano
3d ago

now THIS is HEALTHY and SHOULD BE CELEBRATED! girl is lookin SO MUCH HEALTHIER. PRETTIER. with every pound she sheds! AND HER outfits are so ladylike and flattering!

Reply
27
Jacqueline Wiggins
2d ago

Wow this young lady was alreal cute because she has a pretty face. Now that she has loss weight she looks like a doll. She is beautiful I love her look she looks amazing. Toyko you have done well on losing the weight for your health. But you will never lose that beautiful face. I can say great job on the weight loss. I love this young lady when I first say her. Her realness and how hard she can be. You go young lady. GOD bless and protect you in your journey in life and your success on building a stable healthy life. LOVE YOU TOYKO!

Reply
16
Jeanette Edwards
3d ago

congratulations you look good girl you are beautiful then and beautiful now

Reply
15
