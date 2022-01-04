ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural Hair On Air For The First Time

By Marsha Badger
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

Source: milanvirijevic / Getty


Black women have their own personal stories and journeys of learning to love their natural hair and wearing it proudly. Celebrities like Cardi B , Doja Cat ,
Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer expressed their qualms with embracing and learning to love their natural hair.

Over the years, we’ve seen an influx of Black women proudly announce their excitement about wearing their natural hair in spaces where they felt conditioned to conform to European beauty standards. Media host and content creator Barmel Lyons is the latest news anchor to let her kinks and curls run loose on national TV.

In a video posted to her Instagram page Lyons wrote, “PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY CURLS listennnn the crown is here to stay baby !

As a reporter sometimes you are faced with challenge of being and doing what’s “appropriate” what’s considered “acceptable” & “non-distracting” but the #Atlanta community, family and peers have shown me so much love

NO MATTER if you are straight, curly or protective – as long as you are SHOWING UP as YOU Your authenticity will always shine through

There is so much power in my crown .”

The world taught Black women that the hair that grows from their head naturally is unkempt, unprofessional, and distasteful. Celebrating moments where you can proudly look like your authentic self in front of a world that doesn’t quite understand the beauty of our natural state is powerful. More of this, PLEASE.

Whether you’re hiding your tresses under a wig or wearing it proudly in the streets, know that your natural hair is beautiful.



POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos

Larsa Pippen’s 19-year-old son Preston towered over her as the two headed out in West Hollywood together for a fun night out. Larsa Pippen, 47, and her son, Preston, 19, headed out to Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 19 when they rocked head-to-toe matching monochromatic black outfits. We couldn’t help but notice how tall Preston is and he literally towered over his mom. The genes definitely run in the family considering Preston’s dad and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, is also super tall.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
