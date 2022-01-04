US Wins Ruling Against Canada in USMCA Dairy Case

The US government on Tuesday said it had won its fight with Ottawa over restrictions in the Canadian dairy market, claiming victory in the first-ever dispute under the revamped North American free trade pact. But rather than remove a point of conflict between the trading partners, the issue may exacerbate stresses, since both sides have vowed to fight to protect their own industries and workers. US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai called the ruling under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement a "historic win" that "will help eliminate unjustified trade restrictions." The finding, which could lead to punitive American tariffs on Canadian goods, comes amid growing trade frictions between the neighbors over issues ranging from lumber to milk, as well as newer disputes over solar panels, electric cars and taxes on tech giants.

