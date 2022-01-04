ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

US Wins Ruling Against Canada in USMCA Dairy Case

By Chris Clayton
dtnpf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- The U.S. dairy industry is claiming a victory over Canada's dairy import limits in the first trade dispute case brought under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The dispute panel agreed with the U.S. that Canada isn't meeting its commitments under USMCA in the way Canada set...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbfo.org

U.S.-Canada dairy dispute resolved

A dispute over dairy tariff rate quotas has been settled between the U.S. and Canada. But who benefits from the agreement seems to depend on which side of the border you’re on. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district announced Tuesday that a panel has ruled in favor...
U.S. POLITICS
wsau.com

Panel Sides With U.S. On Dairy Impasse With Canada

WASHINGTON DC (WSAU) — A panel overseeing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement has sided with the United States in it’s attempt to open up more Canadian markets for American dairy products. In a statement, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said ” Today, the US Trade Representative announced that...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Canada Found to Be Unfairly Restricting Dairy Market Access Under USMCA

Canada was found to be limiting dairy market access in a dispute settlement panel proceeding related to the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA). Industry groups including the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) celebrated the landmark decision. The dispute was in relation to tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) commitments, which the U.S. claimed were violating the terms established un the USMCA. The USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel issued its final report in favor of the U.S. on December 20, 2021, giving Canada 45 days to comply with the findings.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Ng
dtnpf.com

2022 Starts Off Cleaning Up News in the Spin Cycle

We're less than a week into 2022, but the year already has led to a few eyebrow-raising moments when it comes to public officials and agricultural policy. Let's start with Monday's event at the White House as President Joe Biden, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland rolled out the administration's new action plan for "a fairer, more competitive and more resilient meat and poultry supply chain."
AGRICULTURE
Mother Jones

USDA Secretary Vilsack’s Son Now Works for a Controversial Ethanol Pipeline Project

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s agribusinesses and farms, US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack favors a “market-oriented, incentive-based, voluntary” approach—one that wields the carrot of government largess, not the the stick of regulation. In November, his son, veteran corporate lawyer Jess Vilsack, took a job with an Iowa outfit that could cash in from such a suite of policies.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Dairy Products#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Industry#Usmca#Canadian
AOL Corp

Biden unveils plan to boost competition in U.S. meat industry

(Adds comment in paragraph 15) Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of “meaningful competition” in the meat sector, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
POTUS
voiceofmuscatine.com

USMCA panel rules in favor of U.S. over Canadian dairy import practices

USMCA panel rules in favor of U.S. over Canadian dairy import practices. January 4, 2022 By Larry Lee Filed Under: Dairy, News, Trade. The U.S. dairy industry is celebrating a victory in the first USMCA trade agreement dispute settlement process. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the United States prevailed against Canada, with the review panel agreeing that Canada is breaching its trade agreement requirements by reserving most of the in-quota amount of dairy tariff-rate quotas for Canadian processors.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
southeastagnet.com

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USMCA Dairy Panel Ruling

(WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022) — “Today, the U.S. Trade Representative announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The panel agreed with the United States that Canada is unfairly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products by breaching its USMCA commitments regarding allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs).
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin farmers cheer trade ruling on Canadian dairy imports

(The Center Square) – More Wisconsin milk and cheese may be headed to Canada following the first-ever trade dispute settlement under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), which former President Donald Trump negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). A trade representative ruled that Canada violated the...
WISCONSIN STATE
thefern.org

Canadian dairy quotas violate USMCA terms, dispute panel rules

In the first decision under the new North America trade pact, a three-judge dispute settlement panel ruled that Canada had manipulated its tariff-rate quotas to limit imports of U.S. dairy products, despite agreeing to greater U.S. access in the 2020 agreement. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the ruling was a signal of U.S. resolve against… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Panel finds Canada's dairy trade conduct violated USMCA treaty

In a landmark decision, a dispute settlement panel brought under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has found that Canada violated its commitment under the newly revised trade agreement by reserving most of its dairy tariff-rate quota for the exclusive use of Canadian processors. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the...
ECONOMY
AFP

US triumphs over Canada in first dispute under new trade deal

The US government on Tuesday said it had won its fight with Ottawa over restrictions in the Canadian dairy market, claiming victory in the first-ever dispute under the revamped North American free trade pact. But rather than remove a point of conflict between the trading partners, the issue may exacerbate stresses, since both sides have vowed to fight to protect their own industries and workers. US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai called the ruling under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement a "historic win" that "will help eliminate unjustified trade restrictions." The finding, which could lead to punitive American tariffs on Canadian goods, comes amid growing trade frictions between the neighbors over issues ranging from lumber to milk, as well as newer disputes over solar panels, electric cars and taxes on tech giants.
U.S. POLITICS
North Country Public Radio

Trade panel rules Canada unfairly taxes U.S. dairy producers

North Country dairy farmers could soon see a boost in sales to Canadian customers. A panel of experts found that Canada was unfairly taxing some U.S. dairy products, a violation of the US-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement that took effect in 2020. The ruling is the first trade dispute resolution under...
ECONOMY
southeastagnet.com

United States Prevails in USMCA Dispute on Canadian Dairy Restrictions

From the office of the United States Trade Representative. Biden-Harris Administration Secures Significant Trade Enforcement Victory for U.S. Dairy Farmers, Workers, and Exporters. (WASHINGTON/January 04, 2022) — United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding ever brought under...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy