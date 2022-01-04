England set to scrap pre-departure tests

Wednesday’s papers are largely focused on the Prime Minister’s plan to stick to Plan B and not introduce new Covid curbs as the NHS and other essential sectors buckle under the strain from staff shortages.The Guardian, The Times and The Independent‘s front pages all have Boris Johnson admitting the health service could be overwhelmed in coming weeks while resisting calls to impose pandemic restrictions on England.Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 January 2022: Johnson admits NHS could be overwhelmed in coming weeks pic.twitter.com/v6LRIxov5M— The Guardian (@guardian) January 4, 2022TIMES: PM: We can ride this out without new Covid curbs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qP5HR4z1fX—...
