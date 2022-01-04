England set to scrap pre-departure tests

Ireland is the latest country to scrap entry testing requirements for vaccinated passengers, following the introduction of similar measures in England. The updated entry policy came into effect at midnight on Thursday. Arrivals still need to present their EU Digital COVID certs that shows they are fully vaccinated (that is no more than nine months have passed since the holder received their last approved dose of a vaccine) or have recovered from COVID-19. Travelers who are not signed up to the EU digital COVID cert scheme can show their official vaccination or recovery certificates. Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will need to show a lab-produced negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure as per previous rules. Children under the age of 11 are exempt.

