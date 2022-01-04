ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England set to scrap pre-departure tests

travelmole.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need to take a Covid pre-departure test ahead of arriving in England could be scrapped as part...

www.travelmole.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travel news – live: Pre-departure tests and PCRs scrapped for vaccinated

Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK have been dropped for double jabbed travellers in the latest government review of restrictions.Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, Boris Johnson confirmed that pre-departure tests would be scrapped for vaccinated travellers from Friday, with fully vaccinated arrivals and those under 18 arriving to the UK from 4am on 7 January no longer required to present a test result.From the same date and time, these groups will also no longer have to self-isolate while waiting for results of their “day two” test.Furthermore, from 4am on Sunday 9 January, the fully vaccinated...
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

New COVID records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases as the WHO warned Tuesday that Omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. Britain breached 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia posted almost 50,000 and France registered...
WORLD
Telegraph

Pre-departure Covid tests for holidaymakers could be axed

Pre-departure tests for holidaymakers could be scrapped, with ministers arguing privately that they have been rendered pointless by the rapid spread of the omicron variant. The Telegraph understands that a number of senior government figures are pushing for the test requirement to be dropped, with the issue expected to be raised when travel rules are reviewed on Wednesday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Plan B#Uk#Covid#Omicron#The Times
newschain

Pre-departure Covid test no longer required to enter Scotland

Pre-departure testing for travellers entering Scotland has been scrapped in line with the rest of the UK, the Scottish Government has said. The change will take effect from Friday at 4am, while those coming into the country will also be able to use a lateral flow test instead of a PCR as their post-arrival test, taken on or before the second day of their stay, from Sunday at 4am.
PUBLIC HEALTH
airlive.net

ALERT Boris Johnson has confirmed pre-departure travel Covid-19 tests will be scrapped

Pre-departure travel Covid-19 scrapped in England. Boris Johnson has confirmed that pre-departure travel Covid-19 tests to enter England from overseas will be scrapped from 04:00 on Friday. The prime minister also added the requirement to self-isolate on arrival in England until receiving a negative PCR test result will also be...
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Travel industry applauds removal of pre-departure test

The travel industry welcomed the easing of restrictions for inbound travel to England. From Friday, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a test before departure. Additionally, the current PCR test on Day 2 of arrival can be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test. Prime Minister Boris...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid: Pre-departure travel tests have outlived their usefulness - Shapps

The current Covid testing system for people travelling to England has "outlived its usefulness", Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says, as Omicron is now "widespread and worldwide". Ahead of a rule change later this week, he said the system - introduced to slow Omicron's spread - had "done its part". Pre-departure...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
lonelyplanet.com

Ireland relaxes entry rules as it scraps pre-arrival testing for some passengers

Ireland is the latest country to scrap entry testing requirements for vaccinated passengers, following the introduction of similar measures in England. The updated entry policy came into effect at midnight on Thursday. Arrivals still need to present their EU Digital COVID certs that shows they are fully vaccinated (that is no more than nine months have passed since the holder received their last approved dose of a vaccine) or have recovered from COVID-19. Travelers who are not signed up to the EU digital COVID cert scheme can show their official vaccination or recovery certificates. Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will need to show a lab-produced negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure as per previous rules. Children under the age of 11 are exempt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Pre-departure test dropped for double jabbed arrivals

Fully vaccinated passengers and under-18s no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate when they come to Northern Ireland. But they will still have to fill out a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival. From Sunday, this can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

In South Africa, COVID cases fall as fast as they rose — suggesting the omicron wave could be brief

As goes South Africa, so goes the rest of the world. That sentiment might capture the hope of the health care community as they observe the infection pattern of omicron variant in the Southern Hemisphere nation of nearly 60 million people. When cases of the newly discovered COVID-19 mutation skyrocketed in South Africa in November and December 2021, the world took notice, fearful that it would soon reach the shores of all nations. After scientists learned that the SARS-CoV-2 strain was more transmissible than other viruses which cause COVID-19, political leaders like President Joe Biden began preparing their nations for the worst.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

The Premier League has the option of rescheduling matches postponed due to Covid-19 during the international break at the end of the month, FIFA has said.Eighteen top-flight games have been called off for Covid-related reasons since last month amid a significant rise in cases, with only three given new dates so far.The international window which runs from January 24 to February 2 will not involve European countries, and had been viewed by the league at the start of the season as an opportunity for any players not called up for international duty elsewhere to take a break.Premier League matches postponed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What the papers say – January 5

Wednesday’s papers are largely focused on the Prime Minister’s plan to stick to Plan B and not introduce new Covid curbs as the NHS and other essential sectors buckle under the strain from staff shortages.The Guardian, The Times and The Independent‘s front pages all have Boris Johnson admitting the health service could be overwhelmed in coming weeks while resisting calls to impose pandemic restrictions on England.Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 January 2022: Johnson admits NHS could be overwhelmed in coming weeks pic.twitter.com/v6LRIxov5M— The Guardian (@guardian) January 4, 2022TIMES: PM: We can ride this out without new Covid curbs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qP5HR4z1fX—...
HEALTH
UPI News

Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel rolled out Monday it double-booster, a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, to those over age 60 and medical workers. The rollout expands the country's limited double-booster effort launched last week for older residents with compromised immune systems and some healthcare workers amid the Omicron surge. "Omicron...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy