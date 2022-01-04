ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Winter Styling Tips I Learned From My Favorite Street Style Regulars

thezoereport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of writing this, I’m wearing the same oversized sweater I’ve had on — more or less — for the past two months, a pair of spandex shorts, wool socks, and nary a shoe in sight. To paraphrase, I am not trying all that hard to get dressed up...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
fashionisers.com

Start 2022 Out In Style With These Chic Cool Toned Hair Colors

As the season changes, the new one often comes with the inspiration for a hair change. Moreover, swapping out cool toned hair colors can often be the easiest way to make a great fashion statement. Your changed hair color can also make you renew your makeup looks to ones that flatter the new hair color, too.
HAIR CARE
sixtyandme.com

11 Great Cocktail Dresses for Women Over 50

Have a party, a wedding, a formal or semi-formal event to attend? A cocktail dress is probably what you need. Cocktail dresses are dresses that are dressy yet not too extravagant. They are also sometimes called tea dresses or party dresses. Typically, a cocktail dress will be knee-length or mid-calf.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

15 Easy, Adorable Hairstyles You Can Do With a Hair Clip

Hair clips have been on the rise for a while now, but the trend has recently reached a fever pitch. Thanks to celebs like Bella Hadid and Megan Thee Stallion wearing hair accessories, I’m now wishing I held on to my Y2K-era butterfly clips and claw clips from Limited Too. (Gone, but never forgotten.) The good news is that tons of brands you love are re-creating the magic with utilitarian and super-stylish hair clips of all styles that work for all hair types and lengths.
HAIR CARE
goodmorningamerica.com

Best 2022 fashion trends to watch: Pearls, fringe and lots of fun

As we enter 2022, many popular fashion styles are coming along for the ride. From pearl-embellished tops that can add the perfect pop to any ensemble, to modernized check print patterns, there are several standout trends to keep on your radar. Style expert Melissa Garcia walked "GMA" through her fashion...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Style#Regulars#Cat#Tzr#British Vogue
whowhatwear

White Nail Polish Is Always a Vibe—Here Are the 20 Best in Existence

Nail trends come and nail trends go, but one thing is for sure: White nail polish is a forever mood. For decades, it's been one of those nail shades that are almost too good to be true. It fits the bill all year long (that Labor Day rule is totally outdated), it's appropriate for any occasion, and it looks good on everyone. What more could you want out of a nail polish?
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I Rarely Buy Clothes Online, But These 29 Affordable Picks Look High Quality

My job as a fashion editor doesn't exactly aid in steering me away from spending absurd amounts of money on clothes. That said, I've had my (large) share of disappointments when shopping for new pieces, and they most always start with an online purchase. But let's be honest, you simply can't beat the convenience of shopping from your phone, so when I do venture out into the wild that is the Internet, I'm now scoping out pieces that look like the best of the best quality, without breaking the bank.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Apparel
fashionisers.com

7 Fabulous Suede Shoe Ideas To Style Your Winter Outfits With

Upgrade your style and wardrobe simultaneously by shopping for a pair of suede shoes. There is just something very special about the texture of suede. It is so soft and velvety that it sophisticates any look. The winter season suits this kind of texture the best! The delicate nature of...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Styling 101: 4 Types of Sherpa Jackets For Winter

Here's the deal: sherpa is the unmissable, everywhere-you-turn outerwear trend that's been gradually gaining popularity for the past couple of years, before exploding into a full-on fuzzy phenomenon this winter. A boho alternative to faux fur, sherpa brings a little bit of glamour and playfulness into your everyday wardrobe, but it won't look out of place with even your most casual outfit. Try this trend, and watch the Instagram likes come pouring in.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

New York City Or Aspen: These Are The Boots Trendsetters Swear By

Style can so often outweigh practicality for fashion lovers, especially when it comes to cold-weather footwear. While trendy winter boots from heeled to ankle-baring and detailed designs can easily survive city sidewalks, car commutes, and wintry events, many aren’t suitable for chilly outdoor adventures. Think mountain getaways, winter hiking, or snowy cottage escapes where designs like snow boots and insulated hiking shoes become necessary. But, despite what some naysayers may tell you, muddy tones, goofy-feeling silhouettes, and weirdly grippy soles aren’t the only options out there when it comes to the best winter boots. Sensible design and elevated style not only can go hand in hand but abound if you know where to look.
APPAREL
coveteur.com

How to Style Tights for All Sorts of Winter Occasions

In your arsenal of winter-style essentials, tights are a given. While we can’t say that every pair offers significant warmth in the season’s most chilling forecasts, hosiery can make all the difference when it comes to wearing skirts and dresses of all hemlines this time of year. But more importantly, tights—and not solely the classic black, sheer variety, either—are both practical and outfit elevating.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

January Is Your Chance To Embrace The Power Outfit

The holidays have come and gone with an astounding quickness. And soon, the New Year’s hubbub will have quieted down, too. The champagne will have fizzled and gone flat, the “2022” balloons deflated, and then, all that’s left is regular old January. Perhaps the thought of 31 straight days of post-celebration dressing onsets winter blues (the month is canonically dreary — no offense, Capricorns) — but that doesn’t have to be the case. Instead, you can regard the first month as somewhat of a sartorial clean slate, a chance to experiment with colorful winter outfits and fine-tune your personal style.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish, Comfy Ankle Boots Were the Best Thing I Bought on Black Friday — and They're Back on Sale

My tale of woe began four years ago. I was working in downtown Manhattan, and mid-heeled ankle boots were my lifeblood — they helped my legs look great, worked with every outfit, and made me feel worthy of walking into a skyscraper each day. I started getting terrible, persistent back pain, and the bubble popped. It was flat shoes with orthotics or misery, and just like that, all my shoes went out the window.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy