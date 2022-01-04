Salvation Army opening warming station

The shelter is open for those who are homeless or have insufficient heating in their homes. Doors will open to the public at 9 p.m. and close around 6 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Salvation Army will open a warming shelter for Thursday and Friday night, with temperatures expected to drop into the teens.

The shelter is at Citadel located at 1009 ninth Street, Portsmouth and those who attend should enter through the door on the Findlay Street side.

“The warming station is open on nights where the temperature drops into the teens for the majority of the night,” said Major Dan Simco. “We will have cots and blankets that folks can sleep on.”

The shelter is open for those who are homeless or have insufficient heating in their homes. Doors will open to the public at 9 p.m. and close around 6 a.m.

Refreshments will be provided as well.

“It won’t be like a five-course meal, but we will have some food, water and hot drinks, so people can come in and relax,” said Simco.

Donations of food and drinks are being accepted.

“We have items, but if the public wants to help out, it would be greatly appreciated,” said Simco. “Kind of simple hand foods that are quick and easy because I won’t have a cook in the building.”

If interested in donating, the office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Donations can be taken to 1009 ninth Street, Portsmouth.

Simco said they appreciate the support of the community.

“We just really appreciate the support of the community that allows it to be possible to do this for the folks in our community that need this,” said Simco. “The kind giving that they gave for Christmas during our Red Kettle Campaign that we just wrapped up a few weeks ago certainly enables us to be able to do these kinds of things.”

