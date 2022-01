Dirk Nowitzki never liked to talk about himself, and in the nearly three years since he walked away from basketball after 21 seasons, he hasn’t changed much. Still self-deprecating. Still humble. Still Dirk. Running his No. 41 up into the rafters Wednesday won’t elevate the ego of the guy who wore it. A star-studded retirement party and the christening of Nowitzki Way didn’t. Neither will a statue now in the works.

