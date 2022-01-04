ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater's Ray Dalio warns constitutional crisis in 2024 election will 'hurt productivity'

By Matthew Fox
 1 day ago
Ray Dalio. Eoin Noonan/Web Summit via Getty Images
  • Ray Dalio continues to warn that the US economy must contend with a shaky political foundation.
  • "It is entirely possible that neither side will accept losing the 2024 election," Dalio said in a Tuesday post.
  • Dalio warned that such a crisis would hurt economic productivity and capital flows.
Growing divides in the US political landscape are a threat to the US economy, especially as the 2024 election approaches, according to billionaire investor Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates.

In a Tuesday post, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund warned investors that the Republican and Democratic parties are more right-leaning and left-leaning, respectively, than at any time since 1900. "The gap between them is enormous," Dalio said.

That divide is setting the stage for a "great internal conflict" that could spawn a constitutional crisis in 2024 and rock the US economy. This only adds to the risk of investing in the US, Dalio explained.

"It is entirely possible that neither [political] side will accept losing the 2024 election," he said. "Such political clashes hurt productivity and create an inhospitable environment, which hurts capital flows."

Dalio has consistently favored investors take a diversified approach to global investing and has talked bullishly about investing in China despite numerous human rights concerns and it authoritarian political system.

In his post Tuesday, titled "The Changing World Order: The New Paradigm," he also reiterated his warnings about holding cash and bonds, citing the recent explosion in debt and money supply in the US.

Investors should instead invest in stocks and inflation-hedge assets in "countries with healthy finances and well-educated and civil populations that have internal order," Dalio wrote.

Comments / 0

