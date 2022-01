716 Goldsborough St, Easton, MD 21601 | 410.822.1935 | countryschool.org. What makes The Country School what it is lies in our ethos: Do your best always. From citizenship to academics, we expect this mantra to inform everything our students do. They are held to the high standard of our 9 Core Values (honesty, respect, responsibility, compassion, generosity, commitment, cooperation, kindness, and moral courage) and, with an average class size of 14, our teachers know every one of their students well and differentiate instruction strategically to bring out the best in them.

