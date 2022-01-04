ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMG Tuesday Open Mic w/ 2-for-1 Drinks (SF)

Cover picture for the articleOMG Tuesday Open Mic w/ 2-for-1 Drinks (SF) Reserve your free ticket for 2 for 1 well drinks during the comedy open mic! Funny people, cheap booze in the most savory part of SF. Come to OMG! every Tuesday...

funcheap.com

Latin Vibe Thursday with DJ DannyG (SF)

Great ambiance, drink cocktails, music, and dancing! 18 Harlan Place, SF Vaccination required. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

Back to the Future NYE Pub & Grub Crawl w/ $3 Drinks (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Broadway and Kearny (North Beach) | MEET on the NORTHEAST CORNER of Broadway St. & Kearny St. - Look for the pink "Meeting Point" Sign, San Francisco, CA. Submitted by the Event Organizer. The San Francisco Beer Olympics hosts a rules-heavy pub and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s HellaDesi Comedy Night (Every Sunday)

FREE with RSVP – First 100 people get free tickets. $10 for everyone else, or $15 at door 21+. Donations appreciated – Bring cash… every little bit helps. Every week is a new lineup. Here are some of our favorites you might see…. Ruby Gill-SF Sketchfest. Janesh...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Comedy New Years Day at Milk Bar

Looking for a laugh during this New Year’s weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have two shows for you.. The Bay Area’s favorite comedy show this New Years weekend is at Milk Bar.Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a A weekend night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest)New years day comedy at Manila Bar is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

December 2021 QuaranPalooza Livestream Music Fest

We’re excited to bring you the multi-performer, multi-genre livestreaming music festival extravaganza we call QuaranPalooza. This is number 20, and we have 23 fantastic performers and 10 1/2 hours of music for ya, Friday 12/31 2:30PM – 1AM PDT, with performers from NYC, Wisconsin, Malaysia and plenty of talent from right here in The Bay Area!
MUSIC
funcheap.com

Tuesday Nights at Gestalt: Classical Revolution Presents

3159 16th Street (btwn Valencia & Guerrero) Classical Revolution presents live music every Tuesday night at Gestalt. Jazz / funk / Latin / Balkan, different bands every week. Tue 1/11 Tuesday Nights at Gestalt: Classical Revolution Presents. Tue 1/18 Tuesday Nights at Gestalt: Classical Revolution Presents. Tue 1/25 Tuesday Nights...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Tuesday Night Meditation Class: Finding Real Happiness

January 18th – What is The Real Nature of Things? – with Kathleen Thurston. Januart 25th – What Happens To Us When We die? – with Kathleen Thurston. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Outdoor Comedy at The Bar on Dolores

Comics want to make you laugh outside at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your table for up to 6 people and enjoy delicious drinks and food from Pop-up TBA in their outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.John Gallagher, Dan Lewis, Adam Close, Ashley Tomajin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
funcheap.com

Thirsty Thursdays at Asiento SF

Join us for Thirsty Thursdays @ Asiento SF for tapas & cocktail specials and live DJ sets, presented by Buildup SF!. @rayleeig (check out his mix) @kaprihsun (check out her mix) @djkanadesu (check out her mix) @tung (check out his mix) @konigi (check out his mix) @rileylovexoxo. RSVP for free...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Dinner and a Show at Asiento

Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy a delicious meal from Asiento on their beautiful, outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians Connor Lonsdale, Ian Levy, Tracy Nguyen, Ray Kahn.
FOOD & DRINKS
funcheap.com

Kaseem Bentley (Comedy Central) Live at the Sound Room (Oakland)

Every first Friday of the month Standup Broadway Presents features a diverse lineup of hilarious local and out of town headliner comedians, some seen on Netflix, Amazon, Conan O’Brien, James Corden, America’s Got Talent, SiriusXM, etc. Every show is real big laughs, great vibe at the beautiful Sound Room jazz club. Tickets on sale at EVENTBRITE.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Secret Guest List: Cobb’s Free Friday Comedy Nights (Jan. 7)

FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $20). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. Thursday, January 6 – Really Funny Comedians (Who Happen to be Women) – 8pm – RSVP. Friday, January 7 – HellaFunny Cobb’s Showcase – 8pm – RSVP...
COBB, CA
funcheap.com

Independent Comedy (Live Stand-up Show)

Independent Comedy (Live Stand-up Show) California’s new favorite comedy show is Independent Comedy. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground and independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a Thursday night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest) INDEPENDENT COMEDY is a stand up comedy show with comedians for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theroanoker.com

Date Night Shake Up

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Take a walk on the wild side and try something new for your next night out with your partner. Feel like your date-night repertoire is in a rut? If you...
ROANOKE, VA
funcheap.com

“Motown On Mondays” DJ Night (Madrone Art Bar)

“Motown On Mondays” DJ Night (Madrone Art Bar) Every Monday at Madrone, dance the night away with hosts DJ Gordo Cabeza and guest DJS spinning originals, exclusive remixes, and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs during M.O.M. Motown on Mondays. Every Monday | 7 pm to 2 am.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

Boardgame Night at the SF’s Historic 1925 Great Star Theater

Join us for boardgames at the Great Star Theater in SF Chinatown! Every Tuesday at 7pm. We’ve got a wide variety of games from intense strategy games to casual party games, and everything in between. We are happy to teach you something new, or you can bring your own to share.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Karaoke Wednesdays” with KJ Lauren at SF’s Bar Fluxus

One of Bar Fluxus’s most beloved events! Cultivating new friendships through a welcoming community of diverse performers and spectators. Wed 1/12 “Karaoke Wednesdays” with KJ Lauren at SF’s Bar Fluxus. Wed 1/19 “Karaoke Wednesdays” with KJ Lauren at SF’s Bar Fluxus. Wed 1/26...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
