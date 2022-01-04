Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Trust Is Broken’ in Tristan Thompson After Admitting Paternity of Maralee’s Baby

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram; Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson and ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian have had “short and limited” conversations after he revealed that he was the father of Maralee Nichols‘ newborn son, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The “contact between” the Sacramento Kings player and the Good American founder has only been “conversations about [daughter] True [Thompson],” the insider says, adding, “That’s about as far as it goes.”

“Tristan can’t stop apologizing, but the trust is broken, their relationship is broken,” the source continues. “The days of taking True on family outings together are over.”

Maralee has since broken her silence following Tristan’s admission through her public relations consultant, Harvey Englander.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Englander told In Touch on Tuesday, January 4. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Her speaking out about Tristan’s statement came a day after the NBA star confirmed the paternity test results and released a public apology to the reality TV star.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in a lengthy message shared on his Instagram Stories on Monday, adding, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan, 30, then personally addressed Khloé, 37, directly. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he admitted, revealing, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The former personal trainer filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, claiming she became pregnant by him around his birthday in late March. At the time, Khloé and Tristan were still a couple having reconciled in the spring of 2020 after their first split in 2019, before ultimately breaking up in the spring of 2021.

Maralee eventually gave birth to her newborn son on December 1, a fews days after news of the paternity suit broke.