Snow showers will increase as we step into Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s roller coaster weather continues Sunday, with most of the state waking up to below zero temperatures. In the Twin Cities, things will warm up slightly. Air temperatures will get above zero by noon, but the feels-like temperatures will still be in the negatives. Some light snow could move in Sunday evening, and those flurries — coupled with black ice — may make Monday morning’s commute a little slippery. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will drop even further overnight, with minus 10 expected in the metro and up north hovering closer to minus 20. Monday will bring sunshine and light winds, but a high of only 1 or 2 degrees in the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will stay below zero all day. Temperatures will jump back into the 20s and 30s for the rest of the week. Our next chance of snow is on Friday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO