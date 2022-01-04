ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Shows Sister Khloe Support After Tristan Thompson Confirms Baby No. 3 With Maralee Nichols

By Life & Style Staff
 1 day ago
Shutterstock (2)

Through thick and thin! Kim Kardashian subtly showed her sister Khloé Kardashian support after the Good American founder’s ex Tristan Thompson confirmed he’s the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son.

Kim, 41, shared a black-and-white family photo via Instagram on Tuesday, January 4. In the sweet snapshot, the KKW Beauty mogul is posing with kids Chicago and Saint West, while Khloé, 37, is holding daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan, 30. Kim captioned the picture with an infinity symbol, to which Khloé commented three more infinity symbols.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s gesture comes one day after the Sacramento Kings player broke his silence on his paternity scandal. “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” Tristan wrote via Instagram.

The Canadian athlete and the Houston-based fitness model conceived their child in March 2021. Tristan was still in a committed relationship with Khloé at the time. On December 1, Maralee gave birth to the pair’s son.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

As it stands, Khloé has yet to comment on Tristan’s apology or his paternity scandal as a whole. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private,” a source revealed to Life & Style.

“She does hope that they make their baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their son,” added the insider.

Khloé and Tristan, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, began dating in 2016. They later welcomed True in April 2018.

Throughout their on-again, off-again relationship, the NBA star has been the focal point of many cheating scandals, including when he hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Saint West
