I'm struggling a bit with the best way to back end to git with the provided integration options. Ideally i'd like to have one repo with branches for dev / test / and prod and merge between them and back to the master as appropriate. This is what I have setup and it works fine aside from the configuration elements and resource elements. In some cases these might be ok to merge back to the master branch but in many cases these values are unique per environment. I'd rather have separate repositories or create packages for these that I export and keep under source control.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO