Dungeons & Dragons is known for its strangeness and out-there ideas. Abyssal demons and nefarious goblins duel with mages, warlocks, and rogues over hidden treasures and fantastical cities. Playing the game is most often associated with rolling up a character, figuring out who your enemy is, and then taking part in a longform adventure campaign to slay some creatures and restore some kind of order to the world. For the most part, the published adventures from the developer Wizards of the Coast fit this formula nicely, and they’re engaging and pleasurable to read and play through. However, this fall saw the release of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a slightly off-kilter adventure, and I could not get through the end of the year without making sure that I highlighted it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO