We've all been there. You've had a crummy day at work, someone cut you off in traffic and, you look down, and notice you're almost out of gas. As you pull up to a gas station and start pumping your fuel this little TV turns on full of rainbows and sunshine telling you about some exclusive offer or why you shouldn't be so down on yourself. You don't need to take this crap from a little monitor, not at these gas prices. Here's a quick tip on how to turn off the volume so you don't have to hear about it right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO