Tulsa, OK

TPD: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Cars From Same Gas Station

By Lori Fullbright
 1 day ago
A man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stole two cars from the same gas station within a week of each other.

Lyft passenger Travis Casey was arrested and accused of stealing a car and truck from a gas station near 11th and Garnett by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

Police said that one victim, a Lyft driver, told them he picked up two passengers from a hotel near Garnett and Independence Saturday night. He told police that he stopped at the gas station to air up his tires when Casey jumped in the drivers' seat and drove off. The other passenger in the Lyft contacted the TPD a few hours later, which led to Casey's arrest.

During the investigation, the TPD learned that Casey was a suspect in a stolen truck case from Dec. 26.

Police said Casey was seen on surveillance video taking the truck from the parking lot of the same gas station just after midnight.

Casey was arrested for two counts of Larceny of an Automobile.

Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

