Ralph's Run rescheduled for Jan. 8

The run dedicated to the missing Washington County man, along with pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Oregon Road Runners Club, which this year is dedicating its annual Y2K Run to missing Cornelius resident Ralph Brown, has moved the event to this Saturday, Jan. 8.

The event, which also features a pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather conditions — namely, last week's snow and ice.

The half-marathon and 10K event, which was started by Brown 35 years ago as the "8.6 in '86," will kick off Forest Grove's year-long sesquicentennial celebrations. It will now be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and will start and finish at Tom McCall Upper Elementary School, located at 1341 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

The coinciding pancake feed will be held between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Forest Grove Senior & Community Center at 2037 Douglas St. in Forest Grove. It will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. It's open to the public for $5 per person. The pancakes are free to running and event volunteer participants wearing race bibs, and for an additional $2, they can add eggs and sausage.

"Ralph's Run" will offer two races, either a 10K run/walk for $55 or the half marathon event for $70. All participants will receive a medal, and a long-sleeve quarter-zip shirt is available for and additional $20.

A part of the proceeds from the event will go towards the continual search to find Brown, who has been missing since May 2021.

Brown is widely known in the community, having served as mayor of Cornelius and a member of the Forest Grove School District's board of directors at various points. He was also a longtime administrator and coach in the Hillsboro School District, as well as president of the Cornelius Booster Club. In 2018, he moderated a candidate forum between Bob Terry and now-Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington in Cornelius.

To register for "Ralph's Run," visit the Oregon Road Runners Club website at orrc.net.

