Michigan’s David Ojabo entering NFL draft after 11-sack year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is entering the NFL draft.

Ojabo announced his decision Tuesday to turn pro and skip his senior season with the Wolverines.

The second-team All-American and All-Big Ten player had 11 sacks as a redshirt sophomore. He helped Michigan win its first Big Ten title since 2004 and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Ojabo had one tackle in 2020 in three games at linebacker and was a redshirt in 2019. He was born in Nigeria in 2000, moved to Scotland seven years later, and attended three years of high school at Blair Academy in New Jersey, where he started playing football as a junior.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

