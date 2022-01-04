GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected in wheat after market posted losses in four of the previous five sessions. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3 cents at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $8.08-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $9.89-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn but gains in soy lending support. * CBOT March corn failed to hold support above its 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Concerns about dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina support soybean market. Strong domestic demand from the crush industry adds to the bullish tone. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday afternoon to show that the U.S. soybean crush during November totaled 191.7 million tonnes. If realized, that would be the biggest November crush on record. * March soybeans last traded up 20 cents at $13.59-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)

