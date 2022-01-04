GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Wednesday, consolidating after earlier gains as traders weighed U.S. winter wheat crop quality against strong crops in Australia and Argentina. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 9-1/4 cents lower at $7.60-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 17 cents to $7.87 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 22-1/4 cents to end at $9.48-1/4 a bushel. * Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production at the end of 2021, but a forecast that has turned dry and hot could threaten remaining crops, analysts said. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes of wheat in the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said. * Tunisia's state grains agency is thought to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in international tenders on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
