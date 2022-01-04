ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures climbed on Tuesday, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields in rival export markets, while wheat rose after a three-session decline. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) closed...

CBOT soybeans end higher after mixed trade; Brazilian weather in focus

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher after two-sided trade on Wednesday, supported by weather concerns across South America. * CBOT March soybeans ended 5 cents higher at $13.94-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.99, the highest for a most-active contract since July 20, 2021. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $1.30 to $413.40 a ton, with several contracts notching life-of-contract highs before turning lower. * CBOT March soyoil added 1.11 cents to 59.44 cents per lb. * Southern Brazil, along with as Argentina and Paraguay, is facing hot, dry conditions that could diminish crop production, while northern Brazil has been inundated with rains that have delayed harvest and threaten soybean quality. * Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 3.375 million tonnes in January, according to agricultural association ANEC. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 400,000 to 1.350 million tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
GRAINS-Soybeans near even after overnight consolidation

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans traded both sides of even on Wednesday, after consolidating overnight near a five-month high, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat followed. The most-active soybean...
Paraguay announces agriculture relief measures amid severe drought

ASUNCION, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Paraguay announced on Wednesday new measures to support the agricultural sector, including credit lines to refinance debt and tax cuts, as a severe drought affects farm output in the world's fourth-largest soybean exporter. Paraguay President Mario Abdo said the new measures seek to provide "relief...
GRAINS-Soybeans end up, session peak highest since July

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ended stronger on Wednesday after trading both sides of even and hitting the highest in nearly five months, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat...
DTN Grain Close: Soy Oil Nudges Soybeans Higher

March soybean oil closed up 1.11 cents Wednesday, helping March soybeans gain a nickel, while March contracts of corn and all three U.S. wheats finished lower. Ethanol inventory jumped higher last week, a sign of slower demand. March corn closed down 7 1/4 cents and July corn was down 6...
U.S. wheat futures consolidate; U.S. crop in focus

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Wednesday, consolidating after earlier gains as traders weighed U.S. winter wheat crop quality against strong crops in Australia and Argentina. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 9-1/4 cents lower at $7.60-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 17 cents to $7.87 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 22-1/4 cents to end at $9.48-1/4 a bushel. * Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production at the end of 2021, but a forecast that has turned dry and hot could threaten remaining crops, analysts said. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes of wheat in the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said. * Tunisia's state grains agency is thought to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in international tenders on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle falls on lagging slaughter rates

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, pressured by lagging slaughterhouse production, analysts said. "We're just not processing cattle fast enough. Some of the supply chain bottle necks that have affected the cattle market up to this point,...
Farmers, hit by supply chain delays, expect higher input costs

According to the latest Ag Economy Barometer released Tuesday, supply-chain disruptions continue to “haunt the nation’s agricultural sector,” with four of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers reporting difficulties in buying inputs ranging from fertilizer to farm equipment parts, according to the Purdue University survey. Some 57%...
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 15 to 16 cents higher at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 25 to 26 cents higher; wheat futures are 5 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn futures are 15 to 16 cents higher at midday with firm spread action as trade works back through the $6.00 area with the front months inverted on implied strong demand. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range with signs of short-term driving demand fading seasonally, along with an uptick in work-from-home action again.
Agriculture ETFs Surge Amid Corn and Soybean News

Commodities have been moving higher to start the new year, with significant movement in the metals, energies, and even agricultural markets. While most people are familiar with the energy and metals markets, as crude oil and gold have often been the subject of headline news stories, agricultural products are less publicized. However, they can be explosive once investor interest is piqued, offering a potential place in an investor’s portfolio.
U.S. wheat futures firm on weaker crop ratings

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures lifted on Tuesday after the winter wheat crop was downgraded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, finding additional support from rallying corn and soybean futures. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 12-1/2 cents to $8.04 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat added 2-3/4 cents to end at $9.70-1/2 a bushel. * Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the USDA said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 14.01 million tonnes by Jan. 2, compared with 13.63 million tonnes by the same week a year earlier, according to European Commission data. The commission noted that figures for France were only complete up to November. * Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
hEDGEpoint cuts Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop estimate by 6 mln tonnes

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop is estimated at 138.5 million tons, nearly 6 million tonnes less than previously projected but still a record volume, hEDGEpoint Global Markets forecast on Tuesday. The forecast reduction is largely due to the impact of drought on crops in Parana...
Nitrogen-efficient crops pursued

Reducing the amount of nitrogen that crops need to reach their maximum yield potential is the aim of researchers in Nebraska and Alabama. Recent price increases for nitrogen fertilizer underscore the need for new crop varieties that can produce more grain from less fertilizer. “Increasing efficiency is one of the...
‘Drastic change’ toward dryness threatens Argentine corn yields - analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production this season but the weather panorama has changed “drastically” since mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops just as they enter critical development stages, analysts said. Indeed, analysts might start marking down their record high 2021/22 corn...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 19-20 cents, wheat up 3-7 cents, corn up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected in wheat after market posted losses in four of the previous five sessions. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3 cents at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $8.08-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $9.89-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn but gains in soy lending support. * CBOT March corn failed to hold support above its 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Concerns about dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina support soybean market. Strong domestic demand from the crush industry adds to the bullish tone. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday afternoon to show that the U.S. soybean crush during November totaled 191.7 million tonnes. If realized, that would be the biggest November crush on record. * March soybeans last traded up 20 cents at $13.59-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
GRAINS-Soy rallies on South American weather, but U.S. exports weigh

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Monday, supported by risks of hot and dry weather for South American crops as they near harvest. Wheat fell, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar and pulled corn lower. The most active soybeans contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Argentina exported record $32.8 bln in grains and derivatives in 2021 - CIARA-CEC

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said in a report released over the weekend. Farm-sector export dollars are a...
Corn for ethanol rises as soybean crush falls

Corn for ethanol use continued to climb in November. The USDA says November’s corn for fuel alcohol consumption was 468.655 million bushels, the second month in a row with a gain, and an increase of less than 1% from October and 9% higher than a year ago as strong margins and some improvements in consumer demand encouraged production.
