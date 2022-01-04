ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs hold firm in USA TODAY's power rankings despite loss to Bengals

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpDx5_0dcjmEax00

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, but it won’t hurt them in the power rankings.

For the third consecutive week, the Chiefs will hold the No. 2 spot in the USA TODAY powers rankings. The only team ranked ahead of them is the NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers. The Tennesse Titans, who now hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC after Kansas City’s loss, saw a jump from No. 9 to No. 5 this week.

Here’s what USA TODAY’s Nate Davis had to say about Kansas City after Week 17, focusing on Tyreek Hill’s casual dominance.

“WR Tyreek Hill’s 110 receptions are a single-season team record. His 11.2 yards per catch are his lowest – by 3.5 yards – since he became a starter in 2017. Despite Sunday’s stumble in Cincinnati, no one is going to want to see Hill or Kansas City once the playoffs start.”

It’s still possible that the Chiefs land the No. 1 seed, but after their loss in Week 17, they’re more likely to be playing on wild-card weekend. You can find a look at all the different scenarios for Kansas City at the bottom of the page.

As it stands right now, the Chiefs have losses against four of the six teams in the AFC playoff field, but Davis is right. None of the teams in the AFC conference want to face Kansas City once the playoffs get started, especially those teams who have beaten them already this season. It’s exceptionally difficult to get a win against a team twice in one season and as one of the most experienced teams in the AFC playoffs, the Chiefs will be a dangerous foe.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 18

It feels so weird typing “Week 18,” but such is life. We are entering the final week on the NFL season, and the first Week 18 in the history of the regular season. There’s a lot to play for with the very small number of teams still trying to get into the postseason, which the rest are competing for seeding — or just waiting until 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nfc#Afc#Usa Today
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on trip to the Cotton Bowl and hearing boos from fans there

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t often hear boos when he’s not playing, but that was the case Friday at the Cotton Bowl. Mahomes and a few Chiefs teammates joined Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at the game, which was the first College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bearcats lost 27-6 to top-ranked Alabama, and television cameras caught a glimpse of the cadre of Chiefs players.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes had message for Ja'Marr Chase after record-setting performance for Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase arguably had the greatest performance for a rookie wide receiver in NFL history, finishing with 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the Cincinnati Bengals' thrilling 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The 266 receiving yards were the most for a rookie in NFL history, breaking a 43-year record held by Jerry Butler (who had 255 yards in 1979).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

AFC exec makes bold proclamation about Chiefs playoff chances

An anonymous AFC exec dropped a bold proclamation about the Kansas City Chiefs and their chances of returning to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year. Earlier in the season, the Chiefs were a talking point throughout the NFL for all the wrong reasons. Starting the season out at...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Big Lead

NFL Week 18 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread

CHIEFS (-9.5) over BRONCOS. The Broncos have nothing to play for and probably won't risk starting Teddy Bridgewater after he's spent the last two weeks in concussion protocol, which means it's Drew Lock's turn to lead the offense to a couple of field goals again. Or maybe somebody else after Lock got a DUI on Monday night. Either way, the Chiefs could secure the top seed depending on what happens in Tennessee and thus will be playing to win. More relevant to the big line, KC will be exercising some demons after what was surely a very frustrating loss to the Bengals this week. Chiefs 38, Broncos 10.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy