Some say New York is the best city in the world, and they might be right. From amazing parks and museums to impressive restaurants and bars, the city is buzzing with life, culture, and anything you could dream of. There's a lot of things you can do in just one day in NYC but if you really want to make sense of it, you must spend a few weeks there. However, if you have limited time, here are 8 amazing things you can do in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO