ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

California adopts drought rules outlawing water wasting, with fines of up to $500

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — California water officials adopted drought rules Tuesday that prohibit the wasting of water in cities and towns throughout the state and that aim to discourage such practices as hosing off driveways or allowing water to run in streets. Regulations adopted by the State Water Resources...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Q&A: What you need to know about the upcoming changes to California’s recycling program

A new law is about to take effect in California that changes the way you deal with some of your trash. Starting Saturday, you will have to separate organic material from our other garbage. That means things like banana peels, coffee grounds, eggshells and other food will have to be thrown in the bins used for “green” waste. Until this weekend, Californians have only used these bins for things like leaves and yard waste.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The government is releasing water from Folsom Lake during California’s drought. Here’s why

Despite recent storms, Folsom Lake isn’t even two thirds full, and California remains mired in a multi-year drought that’s left its biggest reservoirs even emptier. Nonetheless, starting early Tuesday the federal managers of Folsom Dam began letting out a substantial amount of water into the American River through Sacramento, prompting warnings from local authorities to be mindful of rapidly rising, swift-moving water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
energynews.us

Wyoming governor declares emergency to keep coal plant running

• Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issues an emergency order to block the U.S. EPA from shutting down one of a coal plant’s four units for failing to comply with regional haze standards. (WyoFile) • U.S. coal-fired power generation in 2021 jumped 22% from the prior year, boosting production at...
WYOMING STATE
KSBW.com

California drought: Storms, snow make huge dent in reducing drought

SALINAS, Calif. — The past week of storms, bringing rain and snow across California, have made a huge difference in the state's drought levels. As of Dec. 30, 32.9% of the state of California was in extreme drought and 0.84% was in exceptional drought. That is a drastic reduction compared to the week before where nearly 80% of the state was in extreme drought and 23% was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Maguire
Person
Gavin Newsom
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's age-old water doctrine pushed to the brink by drought

Editor’s Note: This story is a collaborative report by Fresh Water News working with nine other Colorado news outlets. In Evans, four miles south of Greeley, houses are shooting up. Once a quiet farm town, Evans is scrambling to come up with enough water to slake the thirst of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Despite Recent Heavy Rainfall, California May Impose More Water Restrictions To Spur More Conservation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All the rain that wreaked havoc on bone-dry Southern California recently did get more of the state out of extreme drought – but because people are still not conserving enough water, authorities are imposing new restrictions. According to the National Weather Service’s Mark Jackson, all of California remains in the grips of a long-term drought, despite the very heavy rain that fell between Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to CalWater, Californians may not water their lawns for 48 hours after a measurable rainfall, and sprinklers are not allowed to run onto sidewalks. Leaks must be repaired within five days of notification, and using a hose without a shutoff nozzle to wash a car is also prohibited. Water should also not be used to wash off walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures. Businesses are also subject to certain restrictions, such as restaurants only serving water upon request and hotel and motel operators giving guests the option to not have towels or linens laundered every day of a guest’s stay. The new restrictions could take effect by the end of the month, and violators could face a $500 fine. Leaks and water waste can be reported to CalWater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Resources#Water Systems#Water Board#Potable Water#The Sierra Nevada
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/5: Parched California warns water-wasters to stop or face $500 fines; Lake Oroville power plant resumes operation; FDA seeks to simplify farm water use regulations; Federal report IDs new carcinogens; and more …

WORKSHOP: TUCPs for DWR, Reclamation beginning at 9am. The State Water Board will hold a Public Workshop to receive public comments on: 1) a draft Order acting on petitions for reconsideration of the Executive Director’s June 1, 2021 order conditionally approving a petition for temporary urgency changes (TUCP) to Decision 1641 (D-1641) requirements and the Executive Director’s June 10, 2021 Sacramento River temperature management plan approval; and 2) a TUCP to modify D-1641 requirements in 2022. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Changes Coming to California Laws in 2022

New California Laws With Many Changes Coming Your Way in 2022. Hundreds of California laws are taking effect in 2022 that will impact many people’s lives in different ways. From protecting protesters to a rise in the minimum wage, living space for pigs, and easing penalties for some crimes, the new laws will raise smiles in some while leaving others frowning. In the following, we will discuss some of the new changes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Water, drought, and the supply chain crisis

This holiday season, every family is paying close attention to a topic no one ever expected would be a debate around the dinner table: the supply chain crisis. But even as cargo ships line up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach delaying the delivery of glass wine bottles, and limits on steel production in China is driving up the price of canned cranberry sauce, we must also acknowledge the impact California’s unreliable water supply has had on the skyrocketing cost of food and the risk this poses to our nation’s food security.
COALINGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

California bill would make it easier to sue gun-makers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some Democratic California lawmakers want to make it easier for people to sue gun companies for liability in shootings that cause injuries or deaths, a move advocates said Tuesday is aimed at getting around a U.S. law that prevents such lawsuits and allows the industry to act recklessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

California sues Walmart for allegedly dumping hazardous waste

The state of California, through its Attorney general, has filed a lawsuit accusing Walmart of allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste in landfills across the state. The 42-page document directly implicates Walmart for dumping 160,000 pounds of hazardous waste each year over the past six years. Among the items that are said to be disposed of by the retailer include insect killer sprays, lithium batteries, aerosol cans and LED bulbs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Tuolumne Stanislaus Integrated Regional Water Management Authority Receives $1.1 Million as California Department of Water Resources Awards More Than $53 Million in Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Funding

An aerial view of low water level at Lake Oroville. Photo taken Oct. 28, 2021. December 27, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has released its first phase of awards to 20 projects through the Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant Program. The funding awards will provide critical support to communities across the state dealing with the impacts of drought conditions.
TUOLUMNE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy