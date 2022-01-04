ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Declares State of Emergency as COVID Hospitalizations Hit All-Time High

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"The truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging of the entire pandemic," said Governor Larry Hogan on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
708K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy