Florida State

Signs Placed on New York Cars in Florida Telling 'Woke' People to Leave: Police

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"If you are one of those 'woke' people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we," the signs...

laurie clark
1d ago

I love it 🥰 there telling these liberal leftist Democratic & Marxist supporters where they are real American Patriots at work 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Nanu Nanu ?
1d ago

All of these people thats causing the rent to jump so high is so wrong this state doesn't pay the employees enough to afford rent so all of these outsiders need to feel threatened 🤔

mister BL
1d ago

the bucky beaver Sandy Cortez and her pasty White boyfriend should stay in NY

