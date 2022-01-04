ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Louis Vuitton bag, handgun among $9K in items stolen from unlocked Tesla

By Nexstar Media Wire, Destinee Hannah
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449pfY_0dcjkZ6E00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A woman was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at a Starbucks on New Year’s Eve.

The owner of the 2014 Tesla Model S admitted to police that he left his car unlocked when he went inside the Starbucks. When he returned, he found that items had been stolen from the vehicle.

Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father in NC had prison infractions before parole revoked

According to police, the stolen items included $1,000 in cash, a $5,000 Goyard backpack, a $2,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, a $300 Apple iPad, a $400 Apple iPhone X, and a $600 handgun, among other things.

The owner told police on New Year’s Day that the suspect, identified as Torian Carwell, 19, used his iPhone to access his PayPal account and transfer $760 to an account in Carwell’s name. The car’s owner also told MPD that the suspect ordered an Uber food delivery to an apartment complex.

Woman drags and kicks puppy, throws animal at police officer

Deputies and officers found Carwell at the apartments. When asked about stealing the man’s property and identity, Carwell told investigators that she did not remember using the victim’s PayPal.

She was charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

WANTED: Deputies working to identify Catalytic Converters theft suspect near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing Catalytic Converters in the Mooresville area last month. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted for questioning after the Catalytic Converters were stolen around 3 a.m. on December 13. Deputies said the dark-colored […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Michael Jordan
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Contractor accused of receiving nearly $13k to upgrade Iredell County home, never performing work

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was charged after deputies said he received a $12,950 payment to upgrade a woman’s home but never performed the work, instead, spending the money elsewhere, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the woman met with investigators on November 4, 2021, who told […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreg#Tesla Model S#Iphone#Mpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox 46 Charlotte

UPDATE: Three men arrested after armed robbery at South Boston store, including man facing SC murder charge

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: WFXR’s South Carolina sister station, WCBD, has provided additional details about one of the three men arrested after an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday in South Boston. Records show that Tymel Thomas Jones, 19, faces two charges in connection with a homicide in North Charleston, S.C. The document below indicates […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Huntersville home, 3 vehicles destroyed in fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A home and three vehicles were destroyed when a house in Huntersville went up in flames Wednesday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. Officials the blaze started at a house in the 6920 block of Cascade Dream Court early Wednesday morning. The people and a dog were able […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadephia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals, fire officials said. Officials said at a news conference later in the morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating. Firefighters and police responded to […]
ACCIDENTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte pair charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from May collision, NCDOI says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people from Charlotte, who are friends, have both been charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from a May 2021 crash, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division. Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, have both been charged with insurance […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy