Louis Vuitton bag, handgun among $9K in items stolen from unlocked Tesla

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A woman was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at a Starbucks on New Year’s Eve.

The owner of the 2014 Tesla Model S admitted to police that he left his car unlocked when he went inside the Starbucks. When he returned, he found that items had been stolen from the vehicle.

According to police, the stolen items included $1,000 in cash, a $5,000 Goyard backpack, a $2,000 Louis Vuitton backpack, a $300 Apple iPad, a $400 Apple iPhone X, and a $600 handgun, among other things.

The owner told police on New Year’s Day that the suspect, identified as Torian Carwell, 19, used his iPhone to access his PayPal account and transfer $760 to an account in Carwell’s name. The car’s owner also told MPD that the suspect ordered an Uber food delivery to an apartment complex.

Deputies and officers found Carwell at the apartments. When asked about stealing the man’s property and identity, Carwell told investigators that she did not remember using the victim’s PayPal.

She was charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

