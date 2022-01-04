ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Council Votes To Extend State Of Emergency

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLqHP_0dcjkGZf00

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County on Monday night voted 6-1 to extend its State of Emergency period to Feb. 7, unless County Executive Johnny Olszewski declares an end to the emergency first.

Olszewski declared a local state of emergency last week on Dec. 27 to shore up the county’s COVID-19 response. At the time Olszewski also announced an indoor mask mandate that will be in place until Jan. 31.

The emergency declaration is intended to give Baltimore County more flexibility in the way it protects residents from COVID-19, while making it easier for the county to get whatever support it needs from the state and federal governments.

The measures come as Maryland has seen its COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in recent weeks . Hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 in Maryland on Tuesday, with at least 500 of those in intensive care.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Mask mandate order changes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4.  The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Fourth Grader Dies From COVID-19 Complications

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A fourth-grader at a Glen Burnie elementary school died unexpectedly Wednesday, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. A fundraiser for the 10-year-old boy’s family said he died from COVID-19 complications. Stephen Wagner was in his first year at Hilltop Elementary School, but he didn’t have trouble making friends, said a letter AACPS sent to families Saturday. The school district made a public announcement Monday. “Stephen was a kind and fun-loving young man who was a pleasure to be around,” said Principal Eileen Gagnon in the letter. “He worked hard to do well in school and always...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WBOC

Hogan Declares 30-day State of Emergency Due to Virus Surge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help state and local health officials. Maryland hit a record high 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which is an...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Record Number of Marylanders Test Positive for Covid-19; Baltimore City To Provide Schools With 100,000 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People lined up at the Northern Parkway testing site in Baltimore hours before it opened — waiting for a hard-to-get Covid-19 test as the city recorded its highest positivity rate ever: 33%. That is above the almost 29% positivity overall in Maryland. 🚨 Baltimore’s health commissioner says the positivity rate in the city is now 33%; she says on December 20th, 306 #Covid_19 patients occupied hospital beds in Baltimore. Now, 822 patients are hospitalized with covid. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 5, 2022 More than 10k new cases reported in Maryland today; the positivity rate is now above 28%...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick Moves All Government Meetings To Virtual, Closes Offices To The Public Due To COVID-19 Surge

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — With the Omicron variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Frederick is moving all government meetings to virtual and closing offices to the public over the next nine days, officials said Wednesday. The protocols are in effect from Jan. 6-14, at which point leaders will evaluate the city’s position, the government said in a news release. The Weinberg Center for the Arts will cancel all events during that same period, and Parks and Recreation facilities will have modified operations in place with enhanced safety protocols, the city said. “As we navigate the challenging waters brought on...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Urges Residents, Visitors To Avoid Streets As Snowstorm Hits Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials urged residents and visitors in Baltimore City to stay off the streets unless they absolutely have to travel, as the first snow fall of 2022 blankets the region. More than 300 essential workers from the departments of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks, and General Services have been working since 10 p.m. Sunday evening to prepare for the winter weather, Scott said. Accumulation in the city is expected to range between 4 and 8 inches, Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said. The worst of the snowfall is expected to drop off by noon...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#State Of Emergency#Wjz#Covid#Baltimore County Council
CBS Baltimore

Communication Woes Cited In Report On Maryland’s Evictions Panel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Access to Counsel in Evictions Task Force has indicated in its first report to Gov. Larry Hogan that murky details and last-minute communication have kept task force members from providing adequate protection to tenants on the cusp of eviction amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Task force members Pam Newland and Luke Lanciano said in a letter to Hogan that they were denied pertinent data and information that would help them better protect Marylanders on the verge of losing their homes due to financial hardships created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The scathing letter detailing...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County To Expand COVID-19 Testing, Olszewski And Officials Plead For Kindness Toward Emergency Personnel

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will expand COVID-19 testing to meet demand and move to an appointment-only system next week to avoid long lines in winter weather, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said on Wednesday. The county is opening another testing center at the former Sears location in White Marsh Mall, joining clinics in Randallstown, Towson and Dundalk. Olszewski said the government purchased 100,000 at-home test kits for residents and will begin distributing them next week at locations across the county next week. On Dec. 27, Olszewski declared a local state of emergency and introduced an indoor mask mandate in response to surging...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Panel OKs Rule Extending Mask Mandate In Maryland Schools For 180 Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Maryland’s public schools will be required to wear masks for the rest of the school year—unless their county or school meets benchmarks based on vaccination or transmission rates. A General Assembly panel voted 11-5 on Wednesday to pass an emergency rule approved last month by the Maryland Board of Education, which extends a mask mandate for 180 days and provides “off ramps” for the mandate to be lifted. The rule passed by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review goes into effect immediately and will last the remainder of the school year. State Superintendent of Schools...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Maryland governor issues a state of emergency amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge and testing becomes troublesome. “As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
KLTV

Harrison County awaits state approval for county-wide voting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Commissioners along with the Elections Administrator have requested the implementation of County-wide voting so residents will be able to vote in any precinct. The court voted on Tuesday to invest $42,650 for curbside voting which will help in this endeavor. Recently the Harrison...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy